NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers

Buccaneers

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport said Buccaneers QB Tom Brady will play Thursday night against the Eagles despite dealing with an injured thumb.

Falcons

Falcons first-round TE Kyle Pitts finally had the type of game people were waiting for after Atlanta made him the No. 4 pick. He dominated the Jets in a win in London on Sunday, catching nine of 10 targets for 119 yards and a touchdown.

“I just told him right before I came in here I’m proud of him,” Falcons QB Matt Ryan said via ESPN’s Michael Rothstein. “I think there’s going to be a lot of those in the future for him. He’s done a great job of focusing on growth and development day-in and day-out and just trying to get better.”

Panthers

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Panthers made a push to try and sign LB Jaylon Smith after he was released by the Cowboys.

Panthers QB Sam Darnold said he know he has to play better: “We can’t go out there and make mistakes, make penalties, and I can’t go out there and turn the ball over and expect to win.” (Jonathan M. Alexander)

Rhule added Darnold needs to stop trying to do too much: "Sam needs to take what's given him. If we do that we'll get back on track quickly." (Newton)

Rhule mentions he is “hopeful” RB Christian McCaffrey can play this week. (Joe Person)