NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers

Buccaneers
Buccaneers’ recently signed CB Logan Ryan said his goal is to win a Super Bowl with Tampa Bay.
“My goal coming here was to win a championship and that’s what I’m here to do,” Ryan said, via ProFootballTalk. “The expectation and standard is a championship each and every year, each and every day. I was excited to have an opportunity. That’s what I’m playing for at this point in my career.”
Falcons
- Mississippi State DB Jaylon Jones has a top-30 visit with the Falcons and is also invited to the Cowboys local Pro Day. (Wilson)
- Falcons QB Marcus Mariota feels that his two years spent with the Raiders “were a good reset” at this point in his career. (Michael Rothstein)
- Mariota said playing under HC Arthur Smith was a big factor in his decision to sign with Atlanta: “He has always been honest with me. I appreciate the relationship that we have. That was definitely one of the draws for me to come here. … Even in 2019, when things weren’t going great for me, he always shot me straight.” (Josh Kendall)
- Mariota said that the Falcons are giving him the chance to start immediately: “A chance for you to start right away. At this point in my career, that’s what I’m looking for.” (Josh Kendall)
Panthers
- Panthers GM Scott Fitterer thinks their approach in free agency allows the organization to target “the best available” at No. 6 overall in the 2022 NFL Draft: “I’m excited where we are.” (David Newton)
- Fitterer said that they will explore “every opportunity” regarding possible trades in the NFL Draft, but that interested teams must make inquiries. (David Newton)
- Fitterer mentioned that they haven’t had any talks about trading for a quarterback and will also “explore every option.” (Joseph Person)
- As for Panthers QB Sam Darnold, Fitterer said that he is “in the lead” for the starting role: “The whole key is bringing Sam [Darnold] along. He’s in the lead for that job.”(David Newton)
- Fitterer added that Darnold has “no hurt feelings” by their pursuit of Deshaun Watson. (David Newton)
- Fitterer said he briefly spoke to Ole Miss QB Matt Corral and was hopeful to schedule a meeting with him over dinner, but the prospect had no time on his schedule: “We did meet with him on the side.” (David Newton)
- Fitterer said OL Brady Christensen can potentially line up at left tackle or guard: “[He] gives us so much flexibility.” (David Newton)
- Fitterer feels “really good” about their offensive line, but wouldn’t rule out another potential signing: “I feel really good about the offensive line right now.” (David Newton)
- As for CB Stephon Gilmore, Fitterer said the “door is still open” for an extension. (David Newton)
