NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers

Buccaneers’ recently signed CB Logan Ryan said his goal is to win a Super Bowl with Tampa Bay.

“My goal coming here was to win a championship and that’s what I’m here to do,” Ryan said, via ProFootballTalk. “The expectation and standard is a championship each and every year, each and every day. I was excited to have an opportunity. That’s what I’m playing for at this point in my career.”

Mississippi State DB Jaylon Jones has a top-30 visit with the Falcons and is also invited to the Cowboys local Pro Day. (Wilson)

Mississippi State DB Jaylon Jones has a top-30 visit with the Falcons and is also invited to the Cowboys local Pro Day. (Wilson)

Falcons QB Marcus Mariota feels that his two years spent with the Raiders "were a good reset" at this point in his career. (Michael Rothstein)

Mariota said playing under HC Arthur Smith was a big factor in his decision to sign with Atlanta: "He has always been honest with me. I appreciate the relationship that we have. That was definitely one of the draws for me to come here. … Even in 2019, when things weren't going great for me, he always shot me straight." (Josh Kendall)

Mariota said that the Falcons are giving him the chance to start immediately: "A chance for you to start right away. At this point in my career, that's what I'm looking for." (Josh Kendall)

