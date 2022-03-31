NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers

Buccaneers
- With HC Bruce Arians retiring and DC Todd Bowles being promoted to head coach, the current expectation is that ILB coach Larry Foote and DL coach Kacy Rodgers will split defensive coordinator duties. (Ian Rapoport)
- Tampa Bay made sure to check with the league before hiring Bowles without a formal interview process to ensure they were compliant with the Rooney Rule. The league cleared the Bucs given the timing of the move – much later than the normal hiring cycle. (Greg Auman)
- Most believed that Arians would only remain coaching for a few years given his age. However, many assistant coaches were still shocked at the timing of his sudden retirement. (Jenna Laine)
- Buccaneers’ free-agent DT Ndamukong Suh wrote on Twitter that he still wants to return to Tampa Bay when congratulating Todd Bowles on being promoted to head coach.
- When asked if free-agent S Tyrann Mathieu may give Tampa Bay a “family discount,” Bowles said they are looking to re-sign Suh before adding any other players. (Greg Auman)
- Ohio State OT Nicholas Petit-Frere said he will have a top 30 visit with the Buccaneers at some point. (Billy M)
- Vikings CB Patrick Peterson mentioned the Bills, Bears, Buccaneers, Colts, and Commanders were all showing interest in him as a free agent. (All Things Covered)
Falcons HC Arthur Smith explained that they plan to play to QB Marcus Mariota‘s strengths, given that he’s a different type of player than Matt Ryan.
“Some people have a hard line with their system and guys that fit,” Smith said Tuesday, via AtlantaFalcons.com. “In my experience, and the way my mindset works, there are certain core principles we won’t move away from, but you have to tailor your offense to the strength of your team. When you get players, like we did with Cordarrelle Patterson last season, we tried to find creative ways of using him.
“He’s not the same player as Matt Ryan, so we’ll try to play to Marcus’ strengths.”
Smith added that they’re expecting to get the most of Mariota this season.
“He has learned a lot from then,” Smith said. “He was one of the few guys out there who has won a playoff game as a starter. He has grown as a football player. He has been through a lot of systems, too. We went through multiple systems together in Tennessee and we expect to get the best version of Marcus Mariota.”
Panthers
Panthers GM Scott Fitterer defended bringing in CB Stephon Gilmore and QB Cam Newton late last season. The moves were basically win-now transactions in an effort to sneak into the playoffs in a weak NFC wildcard field, but didn’t pan out and cost the team about $12 million. Fitterer says the leadership and mentorship the two brought will last even if neither are back in 2022, though.
“It’s a very young [CB] room. The way [Gilmore] goes about his business day to day. He’s a pro, and he taught the other young guys in the room,” Fitterer said via the Athletic’s Joe Person. “C.J. Henderson took to him right away. And even though Steph doesn’t say a lot, (Henderson) just follows the example that he gives. He studies it the right way. Bringing Cam Newton in, you can say whatever you want about the on-field (performance). However, he was a great leader and he kind of stabilized the ship when he got here. Just a really good person, solid team guy.”
- Gilmore and Fitterer are neighbors and had the chance to catch up recently in person: “We sat there and talked, and I told him where we were at and asked him what he was thinking. Obviously, he wants to be the lead corner. We want him to do what’s best for him, and the door’s always open with us.”
- Fitterer also defended extending WR Robby Anderson, who had one of his worst years as a pro in 2021: “I think Robby’s going to have more success in this offense. I think last year, quarterback play factored into (Anderson’s dip in production). The offense in general was just not clicking. A lot of that was because of the offensive line, as well. But you do — you go back and look at contracts and (ask), ‘OK, was that the right decision?’ At the time we felt it was the right decision. So we did it.”
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!