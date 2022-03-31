NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers

Buccaneers

Falcons

Falcons HC Arthur Smith explained that they plan to play to QB Marcus Mariota‘s strengths, given that he’s a different type of player than Matt Ryan.

“Some people have a hard line with their system and guys that fit,” Smith said Tuesday, via AtlantaFalcons.com. “In my experience, and the way my mindset works, there are certain core principles we won’t move away from, but you have to tailor your offense to the strength of your team. When you get players, like we did with Cordarrelle Patterson last season, we tried to find creative ways of using him.

“He’s not the same player as Matt Ryan, so we’ll try to play to Marcus’ strengths.” Smith added that they’re expecting to get the most of Mariota this season. “He has learned a lot from then,” Smith said. “He was one of the few guys out there who has won a playoff game as a starter. He has grown as a football player. He has been through a lot of systems, too. We went through multiple systems together in Tennessee and we expect to get the best version of Marcus Mariota.”

Panthers

Panthers GM Scott Fitterer defended bringing in CB Stephon Gilmore and QB Cam Newton late last season. The moves were basically win-now transactions in an effort to sneak into the playoffs in a weak NFC wildcard field, but didn’t pan out and cost the team about $12 million. Fitterer says the leadership and mentorship the two brought will last even if neither are back in 2022, though.

“It’s a very young [CB] room. The way [Gilmore] goes about his business day to day. He’s a pro, and he taught the other young guys in the room,” Fitterer said via the Athletic’s Joe Person. “C.J. Henderson took to him right away. And even though Steph doesn’t say a lot, (Henderson) just follows the example that he gives. He studies it the right way. Bringing Cam Newton in, you can say whatever you want about the on-field (performance). However, he was a great leader and he kind of stabilized the ship when he got here. Just a really good person, solid team guy.”

Gilmore and Fitterer are neighbors and had the chance to catch up recently in person: “We sat there and talked, and I told him where we were at and asked him what he was thinking. Obviously, he wants to be the lead corner. We want him to do what’s best for him, and the door’s always open with us.”

Fitterer also defended extending WR Robby Anderson, who had one of his worst years as a pro in 2021: “I think Robby’s going to have more success in this offense. I think last year, quarterback play factored into (Anderson’s dip in production). The offense in general was just not clicking. A lot of that was because of the offensive line, as well. But you do — you go back and look at contracts and (ask), ‘OK, was that the right decision?’ At the time we felt it was the right decision. So we did it.”