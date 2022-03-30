NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers, Christian McCaffrey

Falcons

The Athletic’s Josh Kendall thinks the chances of the Falcons drafting a quarterback at No. 8 overall are low. However, they could trade back into the end of the first round to nab a player who slips.

Kendall notes the Falcons will need to create a little more cap space to sign their draft class, and that will serve as impetus to work something out with DT Grady Jarrett , whether it’s an extension, restructure or even trade.

, whether it's an extension, restructure or even trade. He's also doubtful the Falcons will have much of a trade market for LB Deion Jones and expects Atlanta to address his situation in 2023.

Falcons WR Auden Tate's one-year, $1.12 million deal includes a $1.035 million salary and up to $85,000 in per-game active roster bonuses. (Aaron Wilson)

Panthers

Christian McCaffrey‘s health has been a major topic for the Panthers for the past two years as the versatile running back has struggled to stay healthy. It’s led to speculation, including from the general manager, about if a move to slot receiver would be the best way to preserve him and keep him on the field. Panthers HC Matt Rhule seemed to shut that down, however, at the spring owners meetings, say McCaffrey is a running back.

“Even at the end of the year when I was asked that, I just said, ‘We can always move him around and utilize him.’ But at the end of the day, he’s a back,” Rhule said via the Athletic’s Joe Person. “You can do a lot of things with Christian. But to take him out of the backfield to me is taking away what he does best. So we’ll keep him at tailback. But in Ben’s offense hopefully, try to get a matchup here, a matchup there. We did that last year when he was healthy. He can do so many different things.”