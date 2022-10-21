NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers, Christian McCaffrey

Buccaneers
Regarding the Buccaneers’ Week 7 game against the Panthers, HC Todd Bowles said they aren’t focused on Carolina’s recent trade of RB Christian McCaffrey.
“We look at it as somebody getting hurt and not playing that week,” Bowles said, via ProFootballTalk. “So, for us, we worry about us. We’re trying to get back on the winning track so the big focus for us is our team this week, not what they have going on or who they’ve traded. That’s what we try to do.”
Falcons
- Falcons HC Arthur Smith confirmed that CB Casey Hayward (shoulder) requires surgery and is unsure if he’ll return: “I don’t know. I’m not the doctor. He’s got to have surgery. It’s a long season, the longer you play, I guess anything’s possible, right.” (Michael Rothstein)
Panthers
- Jourdan Rodrigue reports that the Rams were also in talks with the Panthers about trading for RB Christian McCaffrey prior to the 49ers acquiring him. However, Rodrigue adds that Los Angeles did not want to get into a bidding war with San Francisco.
- According to Rodrigue, the Rams had no first-round picks on the table for McCaffrey and would’ve exchanged a second-round pick, a future third-round pick, and possibly a player.
- Albert Breer reports that the 49ers were the first team to reach out for McCaffrey on Friday of last week, while more inquiring teams called on Tuesday.
- According to Breer, the Bills were among the first to call about McCaffrey and stayed in touch with Carolina throughout the process. However, the price never came down to where Buffalo was comfortable enough to make a move.
- Panthers GM Scott Fitterer said they received “three hard offers” for McCaffrey and thinks the compensation from San Francisco was equivalent to a late first-round pick. (Ian Rapoport)
- Panthers RB D’Onta Foreman said that rumors involving Christian McCaffrey were circulating “for weeks” prior to Thursday’s deal: “Business. It’s been circulating for weeks now.” (Joe Person)
- Fitterer said that they want to avoid selling their “core guys” like DT Derrick Brown, DE Brian Burns, and WR D.J. Moore. (Cameron Wolfe)
- Panthers’ interim HC Steve Wilks said they will go a “committee approach” at running back and will “ride the hot hand.” (Joseph Person)
- Wilks said firmly that the team is not “tanking” this season: “There is no such thing as tanking when it comes to me or the men in that locker room.” (Ellis L. Williams)
- Wilks confirmed that QBs Sam Darnold (ankle) and Baker Mayfield (high-ankle sprain) have been ruled out from Week 7, while QB P.J. Walker will start and QB Jacob Eason will be the primary backup. (Joe Person)
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!