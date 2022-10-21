NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers, Christian McCaffrey

Buccaneers

Regarding the Buccaneers’ Week 7 game against the Panthers, HC Todd Bowles said they aren’t focused on Carolina’s recent trade of RB Christian McCaffrey.

“We look at it as somebody getting hurt and not playing that week,” Bowles said, via ProFootballTalk. “So, for us, we worry about us. We’re trying to get back on the winning track so the big focus for us is our team this week, not what they have going on or who they’ve traded. That’s what we try to do.”

Falcons

Falcons HC Arthur Smith confirmed that CB Casey Hayward (shoulder) requires surgery and is unsure if he’ll return: “I don’t know. I’m not the doctor. He’s got to have surgery. It’s a long season, the longer you play, I guess anything’s possible, right.” (Michael Rothstein)

Panthers