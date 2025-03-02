NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Falcons & Panthers Combine Meetings

Buccaneers
- Justin Melo reports the Buccaneers have a formal meeting scheduled with Virginia Tech WR Jaylin Lane.
- The Buccaneers met with Oregon LB Jeffrey Bassa at the combine, per Travis May.
- Ole Miss EDGE Princely Umanmielan has met with the Chiefs, Eagles, and Buccaneers. (Mike Payton)
- Florida LB Shemar James has met with the Buccaneers, Cardinals, Chiefs, and Eagles at the combine. (Travis May)
- Georgia S Malaki Starks had a formal combine interview with the Buccaneers. (D. Orlando Ledbetter)
- Clemson LB Barrett Carter had a formal interview with the Buccaneers. (Ryan Fowler)
- Texas TE Gunnar Helm had formal Combine interviews with seven teams, including the Buccaneers. (Mike Klis)
- Oklahoma State LB Nick Martin had a formal interview with the Buccaneers. (Ryan Fowler)
- Pewter Report is tracking and confirming Combine interviews for the Buccaneers as well. Their list includes ECU CB Shavon Revel, Notre Dame CB Benjamin Morrison, Kentucky CB Maxwell Hairston, Kansas CB Cobee Bryant, Nebraska CB Tommi Hill, USC CB Jaylin Smith, Notre Dame S Xavier Watts, Virginia S Jonas Sanker and Penn State S Jaylen Reed.
- In the front seven, the Bucs met formally with Toledo DL Darius Alexander, South Carolina DL Tonka Hemingway, Utah DL Junior Tafuna, Clemson DL Payton Page, Marshall DE Mike Green, Boston College OLB Donovan Ezeiruaku, Texas A&M DE Shemar Stewart, UCLA OLB Oluwafemi Oladejo, Central Arkansas DE David Walker, LSU DE Sai’Vion Jones, Alabama LB Jihaad Campbell, Georgia LB Smael Mondon and Penn State LB Kobe King.
- The Buccaneers had a formal interview with Bowling Green TE Harold Fannin, per Pewter Report.
- Oregon QB Dillon Gabriel had a combine meeting with the Buccaneers, per D. Orlando Ledbetter.
Falcons
- Georgia S Malaki Starks had a formal Combine interview with the Falcons. (D. Orlando Ledbetter)
- Oklahoma S Billy Bowman met formally with the Falcons at the Combine. (Ryan Fowler)
- Iowa State CB Darien Porter had formal Combine interviews with six teams, including the Falcons. (Tom Downey)
- Texas DT Vernon Broughton had a formal Combine interview with the Falcons. (CJ Vogel)
Panthers
- Iowa State CB Darien Porter had formal Combine interviews with six teams, including the Panthers. (Tom Downey)
- Georgia S Malaki Starks said he had a formal Combine interview with the Panthers. (Destin Adams)
- Ryan Fowler reports that the Eagles and Panthers both had formal meetings with Florida DL Cam Jackson.
- Per Justin Melo, many teams have met with or are scheduled to meet with Ole Miss CB Trey Amos including the Bengals, Bills, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs, Commanders, Cowboys, Falcons, Jets, Panthers, Texans, and Vikings.
