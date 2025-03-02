NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Falcons & Panthers Combine Meetings

By
Wyatt Grindley
-

Buccaneers

Falcons

  • Georgia S Malaki Starks had a formal Combine interview with the Falcons. (D. Orlando Ledbetter)
  • Oklahoma S Billy Bowman met formally with the Falcons at the Combine. (Ryan Fowler)
  • Iowa State CB Darien Porter had formal Combine interviews with six teams, including the Falcons. (Tom Downey)
  • Texas DT Vernon Broughton had a formal Combine interview with the Falcons. (CJ Vogel)

Panthers

  • Iowa State CB Darien Porter had formal Combine interviews with six teams, including the Panthers. (Tom Downey)
  • Georgia S Malaki Starks said he had a formal Combine interview with the Panthers. (Destin Adams)
  • Ryan Fowler reports that the Eagles and Panthers both had formal meetings with Florida DL Cam Jackson.
  • Per Justin Melo, many teams have met with or are scheduled to meet with Ole Miss CB Trey Amos including the Bengals, Bills, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs, Commanders, Cowboys, Falcons, Jets, Panthers, Texans, and Vikings.

