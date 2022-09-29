NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers
- The Tampa Sports Authority informed the NFL on Thursday they have all the resources regarding emergency services and law enforcement to host Sunday night’s game between the Buccaneers and Chiefs. (Rick Stroud)
- Stroud writes that the league has determined that the Buccaneers and Chiefs will be able to play at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday.
Falcons
- Falcons RB Cordarrelle Patterson missed his second day of practice and was again listed as rest/knee. He declined to talk to reporters about his status for Week 4 against the Browns, saying he’d talk Sunday. (Michael Rothstein)
Panthers
- NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reports there is “optimism” Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey (thigh) can play in Sunday’s game and should be available barring any setbacks.
- Panthers QB Baker Mayfield couldn’t comment on whether McCaffrey will be available for Week 4: “He’s gone zero dark thirty on us, keeping us guessing.” (Joseph Person)
Saints
- Saints QB Jameis Winston (back) did not attend Thursday’s practice despite saying Wednesday he expected to return to the field. (Nick Underhill)
- Saints WR Michael Thomas (toe) also was absent from the open portion of practice (Underhill)
- Saints OC Pete Carmichael said they will see if Winston is able to participate on Friday: “Team making best decision for Jameis today. We’ll see where we stand tomorrow.” (John DeShazier)
