NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers

Despite leading one of the NFL’s best offenses that is now headed to a Super Bowl, Buccaneers OC Byron Leftwich received zero interview requests for teams looking to fill their head coaching vacancy this offseason. Leftwich might have been hurt by the perception that HC Bruce Arians and QB Tom Brady do the real heavy lifting for Tampa Bay, but Arians tried to dispel that notion.

“I can’t say enough about the job [Leftwich] has done,” Arians told Rich Eisen via JoeBucsFan.com. “I mean, it’s just remarkable.”

Arians said his role in the offense is pretty hands-off currently, and the main credit for calling the plays and helping Brady transition should go to Leftwich.

“You know, Tom is such a great, great player, but having left that system after 20 years, and ours is lot different how we do things, Byron’s been the middle guy that’s just done all the work,” Arians said. “I mean, people give me way too much credit because I don’t do sh-t, really. He does it all. He calls the plays. I’m really upset he didn’t get a head-coaching interview. . . . Byron didn’t even get a call, and I think people give Tom Brady and Bruce Arians way too much credit and not enough credit for Byron Leftwich.”

Buccaneers S Jordan Whitehead has an injured labrum among other issues in his shoulder but is going to try and play in the Super Bowl in two weeks. (Ian Rapoport)

Buccaneers GM Jason Licht says the team still has a plan long-term and isn’t completely maxed out on the present: “Tom is 43-years old and we have some other elder statesman but we have a young, young team…” (Rick Stroud)

running their salary cap has been. (Greg Auman) The Buccaneers are bringing in DB Nate Brooks and LB Devante Bond for visits this week. (Aaron Wilson)

Falcons

Per Kelsey Conway of the team website, Falcons OC Dave Ragone says the things that stand out about his new boss, HC Arthur Smith , are “no ego” and his “authentic” approach.

Falcons QB Matt Ryan is essentially untradable this year due to his contract. 2022 is a different story, however. (Over The Cap's Jason Fitzgerald)

Panthers

Given how much of the offseason this year will likely remain virtual as the pandemic continues, the Panthers scored a major boon by being able to coach the Senior Bowl this week. Panthers HC Matt Rhule will get prized face-time with a host of prospects as his coaching staff conducts practices over the course of the week. Even a little interaction can go a long way.

“There was a player last year, and I won’t say who, but was supposed to be drafted pretty highly,” Rhule said via Darin Gantt of the team’s website. “And I got in the elevator with him at the Combine, and I was like, by the end of that elevator ride, I was like, ‘There’s no way that guy will be a fit with us.'”