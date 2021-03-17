NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers

Buccaneers’ Shaq Barrett received an offer from the team and was told they would begin to look for other pass-rushers starting at noon on Monday.

This never materialized as Barrett wanted to return to Tampa all along, and adds that he never even received a better offer from another team.

”It was pretty much Tampa, Tampa, and Tampa,” Barrett said, via JoeBucsFan.com. “Tampa was my Plan A and I’m happy I didn’t have to get to Plan B. I did not get another offer that was better than Tampa.”

Adam Schefter reports that the Buccaneers are paying Barrett a $1.372 million settlement from last year’s franchise-tag grievance, in addition to his new four-year, $72 million contract.

Aaron Wilson reports that the Buccaneers are among the teams which have shown pre-draft interest in Northwestern QB Peyton Ramsey.

Falcons

According to the Athletic’s Jeff Schultz, Falcons GM Terry Fontenot believed he had no choice but to restructure QB Matt Ryan ‘s deal to free up cap space for Atlanta to operate this offseason.

