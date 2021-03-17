NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers
Buccaneers’ Shaq Barrett received an offer from the team and was told they would begin to look for other pass-rushers starting at noon on Monday.
This never materialized as Barrett wanted to return to Tampa all along, and adds that he never even received a better offer from another team.
”It was pretty much Tampa, Tampa, and Tampa,” Barrett said, via JoeBucsFan.com. “Tampa was my Plan A and I’m happy I didn’t have to get to Plan B. I did not get another offer that was better than Tampa.”
- Adam Schefter reports that the Buccaneers are paying Barrett a $1.372 million settlement from last year’s franchise-tag grievance, in addition to his new four-year, $72 million contract.
- Aaron Wilson reports that the Buccaneers are among the teams which have shown pre-draft interest in Northwestern QB Peyton Ramsey.
Falcons
- According to the Athletic’s Jeff Schultz, Falcons GM Terry Fontenot believed he had no choice but to restructure QB Matt Ryan‘s deal to free up cap space for Atlanta to operate this offseason.
- Schultz adds that while this makes the dead cap number for Ryan larger in future seasons should Atlanta move on, the team’s thinking about potentially taking a quarterback at No. 4 overall or at some point early in the draft hasn’t changed.
Panthers
- According to Joseph Person of The Athletic, the pieces are falling into place for the Panthers to make an aggressive move for QB Deshaun Watson, with one league executive saying that they are “locked-in” on him.
- Person expects the Panthers to put together a package for Watson that includes three first-round picks to start with.
- Aaron Wilson of The Houston Chronicle writes that the Panthers are among the teams interested in LB Tyrell Adams.
- Mike Garafolo reports that the Panthers were interested in Browns OLB Malcolm Smith before he re-signed with Cleveland.
- New Panthers OT Cameron Erving will count just $2.24 million against the cap in 2021. (David Newton)
Saints
- Katherine Terrell of The Athletic says New Orleans’ biggest need is at cornerback after they released CB Janoris Jenkins.
- Terrell adds that the team should consider addressing their need at wide receiver with the departure of WR Emmanuel Sanders.
- Tight end is also another need for a group that is moving on from veteran TE Jared Cook in 2021 and has TE Adam Trautman as their No.1 heading into the offseason, according to Terrell.
- Defensive line and linebacker are two other spots they may need addressed, as Terrell notes S Marcus Williams was likely the team’s top priority on defense.
- ESPN’s Mike Triplett reports the Saints will add voidable years to the end of LT Terron Armstead‘s contract as a part of a coming restructure.
- Triplett thinks that while the cap will be a little better in 2022 the Saints are still going to be in a tough position.
- Saints’ QB Jameis Winston‘s one-year, $5.5 million guaranteed contract includes a $4.5 million signing bonus, a salary of $1 million guaranteed, and up to $7 million for playtime, wins, and stats. (Aaron Wilson)