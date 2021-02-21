NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Falcons, Saints

Buccaneers

With the goal of a repeat Super Bowl run in mind, Tampa Bay head coach Bruce Arians says the Buccaneers need to resign “five out of six” free agents this off-season.

“For us right now, it’s just keeping this team together,” Arians recently told WDAE radio. “And that’s probably going to eat up most of the salary cap if we can just keep or five or six guys that we want to keep on this football team, and keep the closeness and the accountability factor that we have in the locker room.”

While Arians chose not to name names, his estimation means that at least two of Tampa’s eight key free agents should expect to sign elsewhere this spring. Linebacker Shaquil Barrett, linebacker Lavonte David, receiver Chris Godwin, tight end Rob Gronkowski, receiver Antonio Brown, running back Leonard Fournette, defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, and kicker Ryan Succop are all free agents.

Falcons

Joel Corry believes that this will be the last year we see QB Matt Ryan and WR Julio Jones together on the Atlanta Falcons and that the duo could be traded next year: “Most likely, these two guys are playing their last year with the Falcons . They are probably getting traded next year.” ( D. Orlando Ledbetter

Virginia Shane Simpson met with the RBmet with the Falcons at the Gridiron Showcase back in January. ( Justin Melo

Saints