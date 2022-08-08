NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Falcons, Sam Darnold, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers
Bucs assistant HC Harold Goodwin praised second-round OL Luke Goedeke‘s motor and passion for the game: “He’s physical. He’s smart. He’s an all-football type of guys, watching football 24/7. You have to tell him to relax and calm down…He’s going to be a good player in the long run.” (Greg Auman)
Falcons
- ESPN’s Michael Rothstein mentions Falcons 2021 second-round S Richie Grant seems to have solidified a starting spot next to fellow youngster Jaylinn Hawkins.
Panthers
- Ellis Williams of the Charlotte Observer reports the Panthers are not shopping QB Sam Darnold, who has not asked for a trade, as he doesn’t feel he is in a position to do so.
- Darnold told reporters that GM Scott Fitterer told him not to worry about reports of the team shopping him. (Joe Person)
- Panthers HC Matt Rhule said QB Baker Mayfield is “definitely improving” and has been impressive in his first ten practices. (Person)
- Rhule plans to head into the season with three quarterbacks. Mayfield, Darnold, third-round rookie Matt Corral and P.J. Walker are currently the four on the roster. (David Newton)
- Rhule has also been giving first-round OL Ikem Ekwonu more reps with the first team at left tackle, with Brady Christensen at left guard. (Newton)
- Panthers DE Marquis Haynes avoided a severe injury and will be day-to-day to return. He had to be carted out of practice this weekend after going down with a knee injury that looked bad. (Darin Gantt)
Saints
- Nick Underhill notes that S Chauncey Gardner-Johnson has returned to practice, while QB Jameis Winston tweaked his foot and is awaiting further evaluation.
