NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Falcons, Sam Darnold, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers

Bucs assistant HC Harold Goodwin praised second-round OL Luke Goedeke‘s motor and passion for the game: “He’s physical. He’s smart. He’s an all-football type of guys, watching football 24/7. You have to tell him to relax and calm down…He’s going to be a good player in the long run.” (Greg Auman)

Falcons

ESPN’s Michael Rothstein mentions Falcons 2021 second-round S Richie Grant seems to have solidified a starting spot next to fellow youngster Jaylinn Hawkins.

Saints

Nick Underhill notes that S Chauncey Gardner-Johnson has returned to practice, while QB Jameis Winston tweaked his foot and is awaiting further evaluation.