NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Panthers, Cam Newton, Seahawks

Buccaneers

Bucs QB Tom Brady believes his knowledge of the game is what makes him a great fit for his media role when he eventually retires from football.

“I love football and I care a lot about football, too. I’m always going to be involved in it one way or the other,” Brady said, via Patriots Wire. “I was thinking about the opportunity to travel around and see these guys on different Friday afternoons and watching them practice and saying, ‘Hey, here’s a couple of things that worked for me.’ [Talking to] different coaches. I was around the most amazing coach, in Coach Belichick, the most amazing coaches over a period of time. I played with Hall of Famers, Randy Moss to Ty Law to Richard Seymour. I feel like I have a lot of knowledge.”

Panthers

Former Panthers QB Cam Newton appeared on a podcast recently and discussed re-signing with the Panthers during the 2021 season.

“Carolina, I put myself in another fed up situation,” Newton said on The Pivot Podcast. “I was signed on Thursday, I played on Sunday. At what point did you think you were gonna be successful? That next week, I started. That’s still up under 10 days of you being on the team, and you’re still trying to learn an offense. . . . So before I sit up here and allow the narrative to be made that Cam ain’t got it no more, Cam is taking full responsibility and saying that Cam put himself in a fed up situation. There are not 32 guys better than me. On my soul. On my soul. On my soul.”

Seahawks

Seahawks DC Clint Hurtt sees the value in younger players in the secondary getting reps with safeties Jamal Adams and Quandre Diggs both out of OTAs.

“They’re getting valuable reps that obviously if Jamal and Q were here, they probably don’t see,” Hurtt said, via Seahawks Wire. “So now you have an opportunity to develop young talent behind them and create some depth. I always look at things not from a negative standpoint, but from a positive and what we can do that’s going to help us be better forward.”

Hurtt called out the communication reps guys like Ryan Neal, Ugo Amadi and Josh Jones are getting in addition to physical reps.

“Because Q (Diggs) is such a dominant, great player, dominant personality, when he speaks, everybody’s going to listen naturally,” Hurtt said. “But with him not being here, guys like Ryan, guys like Josh, guys like Ugo, it forces those guys to have to speak, get out of your comfort zone. You don’t have (No.) six back there. You don’t have (No.) 33 back there to be the quarterback right now so you got to go ahead and handle it. It kind of speaks to the development part I was talking about. It’s a great opportunity for them to expand their game.”