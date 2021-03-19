NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers

According to Rick Stroud, re-signing DL Ndamukong Suh is a priority for the Buccaneers.

is a priority for the Buccaneers. Stroud says to not “hold your breath” regarding the Buccaneers re-signing RB Leonard Fournette , based on his expected salary demands.

, based on his expected salary demands. Stroud adds that Tampa Bay will likely also bring back QB Blaine Gabbert.

Panthers

Jonathan Joseph thinks the Panthers will be aggressive in pursuing CB Kyle Fuller .

. Mike Silver reports that the Panthers were also in the running to sign TE Kyle Rudolph before he agreed to a deal with the Giants.

before he agreed to a deal with the Giants. The Panthers signed DL Morgan Fox to a two year, $8.1M contract that includes $5.035M guaranteed, a $3.01M signing bonus, base salaries of $990K (2021, guaranteed), $1.75M (2022, guaranteed), a $2M roster bonus and up to $250,000 in playtime incentives. (Aaron Wilson)

Saints

Former Saints QB Drew Brees weighed in on the competition New Orleans will have to replace him on the field in 2021. The two contenders were both teammates of his last year and had the chance to play for different lengths of time in 2020 — Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill. Brees also believes the loser of the battle won’t cause any issues in the locker room.

“I’m really excited for the opportunity that both Taysom Hill and Jameis Winston have,” Brees said via John DeShazier of the team’s official website. “I can’t tell you how much fun we had together as a quarterback room, really a great group of guys, a great group of human beings, guys that really love the game of football, love their teammates. We loved to work hard, we loved to push each other. It was highly competitive (but) at the same time, we were all there to support one another and help one another because we just wanted the team to win.