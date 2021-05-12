NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers

Buccaneers GM Jason Licht said on the Rich Eisen Show that he was glad to re-sign Tom Brady this offseason and pointed out that his one-year extension was able to give Tampa Bay some cap relief.

“Well the fact that we extended him, [which was] able to give us some relief on the cap, was big,” Licht said, via ProFootballTalk. “And the players, what Tom brought to the organization as a leader, is priceless. Having him and Bruce as our head coach and quarterback tandem, both excellent leaders, both very unique people in what they do, the way they do it, obviously played a huge role in these guys wanting to come back and be a part of it again.”

Licht said he was on the “same page” with HC Bruce Arians and Brady regarding the players they wanted to re-sign this offseason, while Brady indicated that he’d do “his best “ to help bring back their free agents.

“I think we were all pretty much on the same page — Bruce, myself, [Brady] — that we wanted to bring back as many as we could,” Licht said. “I don’t know what conversations he had with our players, to be honest with you. I just knew at the beginning of free agency, I said, ‘Hey, I’m going to do my best to get everybody back.’ And that was really the last we talked about it.”