NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Rachaad White, Falcons, Panthers

Buccaneers

Buccaneers RB Rachaad White isn’t worried about the possibility that the team may draft Texas RB Bijan Robinson and certainly doesn’t fear any competition as he feels he is selfless.

“I don’t have no problem with Bijan,” White said, via Pewter Report. “The thing is, at the end of the day, what I have learned even though I’m young — [from] my agent and what people in my circle taught me — it’s a business, we all know that. Tampa Bay has to do what’s best for Tampa Bay. My coaches have to do what’s best for my coaches. Everybody has a little selfishness in them — you have to. Me, I’m selfless. You can draft Bijan, you can draft whoever, at the end of the day, I’m going to win that job, that’s just what I’ve always done.”That’s what I always did with my track record, no matter what. No problem with Bijan or whoever Tampa drafts. Obviously, you have to draft a guy, it’s the league. I don’t have any problem with that, the only problem I have is people saying, ‘We don’t know if he can be Kenneth Walker — if he could be a budding star.’ Kenneth and I are like close friends in real life, we talk a lot. I’m just saying if you give me 200 carries in a season — if you give me the opportunity and I don’t make anything out of it, then you can say we don’t know if he can be a budding star.”

Justin Melo reports South Dakota State TE Tucker Kraft had formal meetings with 15 teams at the combine including the Buccaneers.

Falcons

The Athletic’s Mike Sando talked to GMs and high-ranking evaluators for a few different NFL teams to try and get a sense of how the league sees the top ten of the draft coming out of the Scouting Combine. The expectation for the Falcons is that they would try to fortify the line of scrimmage on either side of the ball, perhaps with one of the top tackles like Ohio State’s Paris Johnson or Northwestern’s Peter Skoronski.

“I think they would go big guy before Witherspoon or another corner. They have (A.J.) Terrell, who has played really well. They would look at this as, ‘Hey, we really need an edge presence, but if we can’t get an edge presence, let’s make sure we keep the offensive line good for this young quarterback that we are going to try to play with this season,’” one GM said.

Field Yates reports that Falcons LB Lorenzo Carter ’s two-year deal has a base value of $9 million, with the chance to earn up to another $1 million in incentives.

’s two-year deal has a base value of $9 million, with the chance to earn up to another $1 million in incentives. Tennessee OT Darnell Wright had formal meetings with 12 teams at the NFL Combine including the Falcons, per Ryan Fowler of TheDraftNetwork.

Panthers

The Athletic’s Mike Sando notes after talking to a number of GMs and execs at the Combine that the Panthers are widely viewed as a contender to trade up in the top 10 for a quarterback.

Panthers owner Dave Tepper would be the main impetus for a move up, per one GM, with new HC Frank Reich signing off on his favorite prospect to target: “I could see Carolina trading up (for a quarterback Reich likes) because of the pressure from ownership.”

Other execs noted Tepper is a huge fan of how the Eagles have built their team, including an emphasis on analytics and keeping the offensive line strong. That could play into their offseason plans.

According to Cameron Wolfe, the Panthers are all-in on the draft and could be looking at trading up for one of the top quarterbacks.

Wolfe adds that re-signing QB Sam Darnold could also be an option for the team.

could also be an option for the team. According to Fowler, the Panthers had a formal meeting with Syracuse CB Garrett Williams at the NFL Combine.