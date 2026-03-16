NFC Notes: Bucky Irving, Elijah Wilkinson, Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers

Buccaneers

Veteran WR Mike Evans decided to sign with the 49ers this offseason after spending 12 seasons with the Buccaneers. Tampa Bay RB Bucky Irving gave some insight on the strong impression the former All-Pro left on him during their two seasons as teammates.

“When I first got here, Mike was one of the first to just come up to me and say what’s up,” Irving said, via ESPN’s Jenna Laine. “You never know how those guys really are because you’re on the outside looking in — just being able to see how humble he is every day.”

“You never see him get too high, you never see him get too low, but just being able to watch him and see how he grows each and every day. It’s a blessing to be around someone that I can probably tell my family or kids one day that I played with one of the greatest to ever do it.”

Ole Miss WR De’Zhaun Stribling took a 30 visit with the Buccaneers. (Evan Winter)

took a 30 visit with the Buccaneers. (Evan Winter) Missouri DE Zion Young and Oklahoma DE R Mason Thomas visited the Buccaneers. (JC Allen)

Falcons

Former Falcons OT Elijah Wilkinson spent three of the past four years with Atlanta and re-signed with the Cardinals in free agency. When fans started poking at Wilkerson on social media, he had no issue with going back at them in now-deleted tweets.

spent three of the past four years with Atlanta and re-signed with the Cardinals in free agency. When fans started poking at Wilkerson on social media, he had no issue with going back at them in now-deleted tweets. “Good luck with that clown show over there,” Wilkinson responded, according to reporter Miles Garrett.

“Lol, y’all in hell (right now),” Wilkinson said in another comment. “Have fun being a– next year.”

“Hahaha yeah alright, and all the passes (Darnell) Mooney dropped and Pitts f— off my line,” Wilkinson wrote. “Have fun rooting to lose the NFC South. 28-3. 28-3… Haahahahahhahha laughing stock.”

Mooney dropped and Pitts f— off my line,” Wilkinson wrote. “Have fun rooting to lose the NFC South. 28-3. 28-3… Haahahahahhahha laughing stock.” Wilkinson did respond to one fan who thanked him for his time with the team: “Thanks for supporting me when half these people commenting wouldn’t. Bailed the Falcons out when they had nowhere to turn. Good luck moving forward.”

The Falcons signed DE Cameron Thomas to a one-year, $3.095 million deal that includes a $1.5 million salary and $1.5 million fully guaranteed. (Wilson)

to a one-year, $3.095 million deal that includes a $1.5 million salary and $1.5 million fully guaranteed. (Wilson) The Falcons signed TE Austin Hooper to a one-year, $3.25 million deal that includes $2.74 million fully guaranteed, a $1.25 million signing bonus, and a $1.49 million salary. (Wilson)

to a one-year, $3.25 million deal that includes $2.74 million fully guaranteed, a $1.25 million signing bonus, and a $1.49 million salary. (Wilson) The Falcons signed K Nick Folk to a two-year, $9 million deal that includes a $2.5 million signing bonus, $4 million fully guaranteed, and salaries of $1.5 million in 2026 and $3.48 million in 2027. (Wilson)

to a two-year, $9 million deal that includes a $2.5 million signing bonus, $4 million fully guaranteed, and salaries of $1.5 million in 2026 and $3.48 million in 2027. (Wilson) The Falcons signed LB Christian Harris to a one-year deal worth up to $3 million that includes a $500,000 signing bonus, a $1.485 million salary, $1.985 million fully guaranteed, and a base value of $2.75 million. (Wilson)

Panthers

Panthers OLB Jaelan Phillips ‘ four-year, $120 million contract includes a $35 million signing bonus and base salaries of $1.215 million, $22.51 million, $28.75 million, and $28.75 million. (Over The Cap)

‘ four-year, $120 million contract includes a $35 million signing bonus and base salaries of $1.215 million, $22.51 million, $28.75 million, and $28.75 million. (Over The Cap) Phillips’ base salaries in his first two years are guaranteed, and $20 million of his 2028 base salary becomes fully guaranteed on March 15, 2027. Up to $1.02 million in per-game roster bonuses are available from 2027 to 2029, as well as an annual $230,000 workout bonus during those years.

The Panthers signed QB Kenny Pickett to a one-year, $4 million deal that includes $4 million fully guaranteed, a $2.76 million signing bonus, and a $1.215 million salary. (Wilson)

to a one-year, $4 million deal that includes $4 million fully guaranteed, a $2.76 million signing bonus, and a $1.215 million salary. (Wilson) The Panthers signed CB Akayleb Evans to a one-year, $1.402 million deal that includes a $187,500 signing bonus, a $1.215 million salary, and $598,800 fully guaranteed. (Wilson)

to a one-year, $1.402 million deal that includes a $187,500 signing bonus, a $1.215 million salary, and $598,800 fully guaranteed. (Wilson) The Panthers signed C Luke Fortner to a one-year, $2.75 million deal that includes an $825,000 signing bonus, $1.325 million fully guaranteed, and a $1.215 million salary. (Wilson)

to a one-year, $2.75 million deal that includes an $825,000 signing bonus, $1.325 million fully guaranteed, and a $1.215 million salary. (Wilson) TCU LB Kaleb Elarms-Orr had a formal Combine interview with the Panthers. (Justin Melo)