NFC Notes: Bucky Irving, Hunter Renfrow, Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers

Buccaneers

With former OC Liam Coen heading to Jacksonville, Buccaneers pass game coordinator Josh Grizzard was promoted to offensive coordinator. Tampa Bay RB Bucky Irving outlined his strong relationship with Grizzard and praised him for his overall intelligence, especially in the screen game.

“We all know that Grizz has stepped up to offensive coordinator but the crazy thing about it is last year, I was pretty close with Grizz,” Irving said, via Brianna Dix of the team’s website. “I wanted him to coach me up on different things like screens and he always had an answer for me, ‘We need you to do this. We need you to do that.’ He is a smart guy so knowing that he is coming in and to just be able to follow his lead and knowing that he will put us in the right position, [makes us] want to go out and execute at a high level for him.”

Falcons

Falcons HC Raheem Morris was asked about first-round pass rushers Jalon Walker and James Pearce, specifically noting that Walker has captain-like traits that he can see developing into a leadership role in the future.

“Right now, we are not into the physical form and fashion of what we do,” Morris said of Walker, via Falcons Wire. “But you can see the traits of what you want. He has like those captain-like traits. When you first meet him, you get that feel, you get that vibe from him. He’ll be one of those guys that you can tell is gonna lead us in the future.”

“Being around him, it’s been a lot of what I thought and what I’ve expected,” Morris said of Pearce. “Really his buy-in, really smart, sharp, articulate guy, asks a lot of questions. One of those guys that’s going to be very intentional about how he speaks to you. So when he’s talking to you, he’s going to be direct, he’s going to look you in the eye.”

Panthers

Panthers HC Dave Canales is impressed by what he has seen from veteran WR Hunter Renfrow, who is joining the team after previously retiring.

“Every day, you see him shine in different ways,” Canales told reporters. “Outside of [Adam] Thielen, no one’s had more catches in the NFL than Hunter. So to see him show up in different ways, attack a zone, attack leverage in different ways on his releases—it’s so cool because you can coach off that stuff. But to see him be comfortable out there, he makes plays every day.”