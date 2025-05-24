NFC Notes: Budda Baker, Brock Purdy, 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

49ers

Although 49ers QB Brock Purdy said he felt it was important to have a no-trade clause in his contract based on feedback he got from other quarterbacks, he said it wasn’t the “determining factor” on his contract extension.

“I think it’s important, yes, but also that’s something that my agent and I had discussed with what other quarterbacks have around the league and stuff in their contract,” Purdy said, via ProFootballTalk. “But, for me, was it going to be a determining factor in signing it or not? No. We were very grateful that we had it in there, but at the end of the day, like I said, everything else that the contract entails we’re extremely excited about, so we’re just grateful how it turned out.”

Cardinals

Budda Baker is entering the ninth year of his career in Arizona. Baker is looking to instill the “Cardinal way” in the new players on their roster.

“It’s developing and understanding the Cardinal way of how we speak football,” Baker said, via Zach Gershman of the team’s site. “Everyone getting along and getting on the same page and being able to talk Cardinal football talk is the biggest thing.”

Baker mentions there are “communication techniques” he wants to teach their younger players.

“There’s certain communication techniques that are subtly different,” Baker said. “I think that is for the better. It’s for the better of our team and for the better of each and every player to play at once Week 1 starts.”

Baker has been used in several different ways in DC Nick Rallis’ system. He wants to continue making one-on-one situations with their defensive linemen.

“As long as I can be in different areas, that messes up the offense’s understanding of where I’m at, but also creates one-on-ones for our defensive lineman,” Baker said. “As long as we can create one-on-ones and I can do my job at a high level, that’s all the matters.”

Rams

Rams QB Matthew Stafford said that he remains in contact with WR Cooper Kupp as he joins the division rival Seahawks.

“Yeah, I’ve been texting with him some, just checking in on him,” Stafford said of Kupp, via NFL.com. “He’s a few miles away in a different colored jersey and all that kind of stuff, but when we get to talking and texting, it’s the same old stuff, just giving each other a hard time and having fun. I did ask him about this. I was like, ‘Am I going to be able to say what’s up to you pregame? What’s the deal?’ He’s like, ‘I’m going to give you a big bear hug.’ So I’m excited. Obviously, it’s tough when you’ve played with a guy and had as much success as we’ve had together, and then move on, but you play this game long enough, you understand it’s part of the business, and I think he gets that too. But at the same time, I’ll be happy to see him. Hopefully, he plays great, and we come away with a win. I’m always pulling for him, always pulling for Coop, but I always want the Rams to be coming out on top.”