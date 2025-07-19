NFC Notes: Budda Baker, George Kittle, 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

49ers

49ers TE George Kittle believes that QB Brock Purdy will continue to get better even after signing a massive contract extension with the team.

“We all still have something to prove every single day,” Kittle said, via Around The NFL. “So, for the people that like saying that, you know, ‘He’s got something to prove,’ good for them. I think Brock is just gonna continue to elevate his game and continue to play at a high level. That’s all we really care about. I want to be around guys that strive to be better every single day. I don’t like being around people who are content because complacency is not a good thing in a locker room. So, if our players are continually practicing their asses off, continually getting better every single day, and they have the desire to get better every day, I’m in a great room, I’m in a great building. So, I’m just happy to be around guys that are like that, and Brock is definitely one of those guys.”

Kittle added that he and Purdy worked out together this offseason in Nashville.

“Our team has done such a good job of building our culture of get into the building, grind, work really, really hard, attack every single day and the outside noise will take care of itself,” Kittle said. “People like to talk about stuff. I think playing quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers is one of the biggest spotlights in sports because of the guys that played before us. I think that’s just what comes with the job. It is what it is. I’m not too worried about Brock. He was in Nashville with me a bunch this year. We got to run a bunch of routes together, work out together, and that is one determined person. His work ethic has been awesome. Just looking forward to getting back in the building with him next week.” Cardinals Cardinals S Budda Baker has high praise for what QB Kyler Murray has shown this offseason and is looking forward to seeing him translate it to the regular season. “He’s kind of been in his bag this whole offseason, doing no-look throws and having a great offseason training camp,” Baker said. “K1, he’s going to run a little bit more. A little outside the pocket, inside the pocket throws. He’s going to kind of do it all and he’s going to get all his guys the rock.” Rams The Rams landed veteran WR Davante Adams as an unrestricted free agent this offseason. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler cites an anonymous personnel evaluator who thinks HC Sean McVay will be “really creative with him” and views Adams as a “slight upgrade” over former Rams WR Cooper Kupp. “Sean can get really creative with him, because he’s that classic outside receiver with size that you can also slide inside,” the personnel evaluator said. “It’s a risk because Kupp was so good there for so long. But I see this as a slight upgrade.”