NFC Notes: Cairo Santos, Kevin O’Connell, Sam Darnold, Bears, Vikings

Bears

The Bears lost in overtime in Week 12 after scoring a touchdown, converting a two-point conversion, and recovering an onside kick at the end of regulation to force overtime. After having another kick blocked, Chicago K Cairo Santos takes the blame for their struggles on that unit.

“I take the blame in kind of the stink that we have on our field goal unit right now,” Santos said, via ESPN’s Courtney Cronin and Kalyn Kahler. “We’ve gone so many kicks in a row without getting kicks blocked, 16 50-yarders the last two years not getting a kick blocked. And sometimes they happen like that, back-to-back.”

“You always try to hit the ball the same, but this week I’m always looking for how can I maximize my height with my ball flight so I don’t have to rely on playing the wind as much. So it’s a learning curve for me too, and I take responsibility for that.”

Vikings LB Jihad Ward mentioned they saw something on tape that highlighted a weakness in the Bears’ blocking on field goal attempts.

“[Santos’] kicks are always a little lower, so we emphasize getting more push on the inside this week,” Jackson said. “Because if we get to our spot where we’re supposed to be and put our hands up, it’s going to get blocked because it has a low trajectory. They give up a lot of penetration in that area. So once you see that on film, that they constantly give up a rush there, that’s what we are going to attack.”

Vikings

Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell said he spoke to all four of their quarterbacks before signing Daniel Jones , via Kevin Seifert.

said he spoke to all four of their quarterbacks before signing , via Kevin Seifert. As for Minnesota would consider a long-term stay for Jones, O’Connell responded: “I don’t think we need to think about that at this time. I’m just excited to get him here.”

Minnesota added QB Daniel Jones to their quarterback room after he was released by the Giants and cleared waivers. Vikings QB Sam Darnold spoke about his excitement about being teammates with Jones because of their prior interactions.

“Signing DJ today, very happy to be teammates with him,” Darnold said, via Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk. “Spent some time with him in the past. Great guy. He’s played a lot of football, so just to be able to draw from his experience in certain things is going to help this football team.”