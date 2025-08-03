NFC Notes: Caleb Williams, Luther Burden, Tucker Kraft, Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears

Caleb Williams is entering his first season under HC Ben Johnson. The Bears’ new head coach said Williams is already “much more comfortable” in his system as their offseason program progresses.

“I probably just see growth. He is so much more comfortable right now. Even yesterday — the walk-through — in terms of moving around. We go from gun to under (center) to the tight ends are moving, the receivers are moving. We’re adding more every day,” Johnson said, via Adam Hoge.

Johnson added that Williams is doing a lot of work outside of practice and has a “really clean” process to his development.

“I told him this on the player day off: his process is really clean right now. I’m talking about how he’s preparing. I’m really pleased with it. He’s doing the work behind the scenes that no one else is seeing and we’re starting to see the dividends being paid from it.”

Williams when asked about the carryover from last year and if he feels like he is starting over: “Every year is going to be a start fresh year in that sense, but with Ben, him and I are going to be here for a while, which is the plan. There’s going to be carry over from now on. Yeah, it’s different. It’s a whole new playbook, different terminology, different reads, different footwork and different things like that. It’s a lot and it’s still always going to be a lot. That’s a part of playing this position, so being able to go out there and handle it all is what we get paid to do, it’s our job.” (Nicholas Moreano)

Bears DC Dennis Allen on the Bears’ No. 2 CB spot: “I think it’s completely up for grabs.” (Courtney Cronin)

Johnson on CB Jaylon Johnson 's timetable for a return: "I think there's a scenario where he'll be ready for Week 1." (Kevin Fishbain)

‘s timetable for a return: “I think there’s a scenario where he’ll be ready for Week 1.” (Kevin Fishbain) Johnson said second-round WR Luther Burden III’s play speed “jumped off the tape” from Wednesday. (Cronin)

play speed “jumped off the tape” from Wednesday. (Cronin) Burden talked about getting pulled on Tuesday’s practice for a misalignment: “I feel like I’ve got to know my stuff. [Johnson] holds everybody to a high standard here. It’s great for us, great for the team and that’s the standard here.” (Cronin)

Johnson was asked what he’s looking for in the starting LT competition. Braxton Jones, second-rounder Ozzy Trapilo and 2024 third-rounder Kiran Amegadjie are vying for that role: “To me it’s consistency. It’s, who’s making the least number of mental errors. I think I said in the springtime, tackles, to me, have to be able to pass protect one-on-one on a regular basis and win those one-on-one matchups. Guys that are out there that we’re not having to be conscious of with the play call to give them help all the time, that would be ideal. Certainly not the case everywhere I’ve been. Over the years, you’ve had to help them out with the play calls. But those guys that can block a defensive end one-on-one, they’ll be really at a premium.” (Cronin)

Lions

After Lions QB Kyle Allen got the start and played the first half in the Hall of Fame preseason game against the Chargers, the plan is for QB Hendon Hooker to start and play the first half in the next game against the Falcons. (Eric Woodyard)

Packers

Packers HC Matt LaFleur was asked by reporters about getting TE Tucker Kraft more involved in the offense following a breakout season in 2024

“Absolutely, I think he’s just scratching the surface of what he’s going to become,” LaFleur said, via PackersWire.com. “Certainly, we have to do a good job of giving him opportunities. He’s been able to show some of the things, and he’s really grown as a complete football player, but specifically in the passing game.”