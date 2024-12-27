NFC Notes: Caleb Williams, Teddy Bridgewater, Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears

The Bears lost 34-17 to the Lions in Week 16, but interim HC Thomas Brown is still encouraging QB Caleb Williams to “keep swinging.”

“Keep swinging,” Brown said, via Courtney Cronin of ESPN. “Shooters shoot, and he definitely shoots, which I appreciate. So I’m going to give him opportunities to shoot.”

Browns WR Keenan Allen reeled in nine receptions for 141 yards and a touchdown. The veteran receiver called his performance a moral victory.

“You have moral wins, moral victories,” Allen said. “It’s good to score. Obviously, just being able to be productive on offense, getting better, Caleb being able to get more reps, seeing different things on defense and ultimately just being able to get better throughout the season [is important].”

When asked about areas he can improve, Williams said he wants to clean up fumbling and committing turnovers.

“Fumbles that I’ve had for 2-3 weeks now, I think turnovers, they’re obviously a part of the game, but trying to eliminate those only helps our chances of winning,” Williams said. “Being able to just keep being efficient, the most that I can, and that doesn’t just mean when I throw the football. That’s with all the alerts, the time, the play clock, making sure cadence and things like that, helping offensive linemen out, whatever the case may be.”

Lions

The Lions recently signed QB Teddy Bridgewater out of retirement. Detroit HC Dan Campbell said Bridgewater gives their team a “veteran presence” going into the postseason: “It just brings a level of professionalism, veteran presence, somebody that’s great for our team, great for the position.” (Dave Birkett)

out of retirement. Detroit HC said Bridgewater gives their team a “veteran presence” going into the postseason: “It just brings a level of professionalism, veteran presence, somebody that’s great for our team, great for the position.” (Dave Birkett) Campbell said Bridgewater’s addition isn’t an indictment against QB Hendon Hooker‘s development and mentioned playoffs are “a different world,” per Birkett.

Packers

Packers DC Jeff Hafley said LB Brenton Cox Jr. was proving he earned more playing time before they traded LB Preston Smith to the Steelers: “I clearly remember the day he was on the look team, and our guys were having trouble blocking him.” (Ryan Wood)