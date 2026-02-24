NFC Notes: Cameron Jordan, Jason Licht, Buccaneers, Falcons, Saints

Buccaneers

Buccaneers GM Jason Licht would love to have WR Mike Evans back, but said he’s earned the right to see his options in free agency. (Greg Auman)

Licht didn't put a timeline on a new contract for QB Baker Mayfield, who's entering the final year of his deal in 2026: "Our thoughts on Baker haven't changed." (Auman)

Licht continued on Evans: "We'll see how this process plays out, like I said, we we'd love to have Mike back. We're gonna see how the process plays out like I said, Mike's earnest decision to see what's out there and see what's best for him. We'll just see how the process plays out." (Stroud)

He talked about improvement areas to become Super Bowl contenders: “To take the next step, we need to get pressure on the quarterback.” (Sara Walsh)

Licht reported OLB David Walker, S J.J. Roberts, G Ben Bredeson and G Cody Mauch will all be healthy to start training camp. (Auman)

Tampa Bay HC Todd Bowles spoke on Mayfield wearing down with injuries each year but not missing games: "I don't want to say it's sustainable. I think that's who he is. He's got to be smarter than that, especially in the second half of the season, when you get guys down. So he's got to be a little smarter taking care of his body, so we can have the availability there, but beinf with us three years now, we know who he is. We trust him completely, and we have full confidence in him." (Stroud)

Falcons

Falcons GM Ian Cunningham said, “This is the last time we will ever have five picks. It’s important for us to have swings at the plate.” (Josh Kendall)

Cunningham spoke on releasing QB Kirk Cousins on the first day of the league year on March 11: "Out of respect for Kirk and Michael [McCartney], felt like that was the right decision." (Kendall)

Cunningham clarified he was talking about Cousins' agent Mike McCartney in his quote, not Falcons QB Michael Penix Jr. (Tori McElhaney)

When it comes to LB Kaden Elliss, Cunningham would not guarantee a return: "He's a free agent. We will see how that goes. He's a guy that we are evaluating. There are a lot of linebackers in this market, and we have to really look at our cap situation." (Kendall)

Cunningham kept it short when talking about DE James Pearce Jr.: "It's unfortunate, but I'm just not going to comment on an ongoing legal matter right now." (Kendall)

On WR Darnell Mooney: "That's another thing that we're working through right now, and we'll decide that here shortly." (Kendall)

: “That’s another thing that we’re working through right now, and we’ll decide that here shortly.” (Kendall) Cunningham said Penix is “where he should be” in his ACL recovery: “We are confident that he is on track.” (McElhaney)

Atlanta HC Kevin Stefanski was asked about only having five draft picks and responded, "Well, only five draft picks right now." (McElhaney)

Stefanski was also asked if Penix would be the starting QB when he's healthy: "I'm not big on giving out positions in February. I think you guys know how I feel about Michael and I'm excited about his trajectory. I also know he's focused on his rehab, which is the right thing to do." (Kendall)

Saints

Saints DE Cameron Jordan believes the team has their long term as answer at the quarterback position in Tyler Shough.

“I’m hoping so,” Jordan said, via Around The NFL. “I think with him there could be a bright future. Hopefully, we continue to build upon that process that we showed last year.”

Jordan wants to remain in New Orleans and said that he won’t ask for significant guarantees to return to the team.

“If you get a 10-sack season, if I was 26, I’d be asking for top dollar,” Jordan said. “Things I’ve never asked for is top dollar. All I’ve ever asked for is to be valued.”

Even though Jordan is committed to New Orleans, he reiterated that he hopes to be a part of a legitimate contender next season.

“I hope so,” Jordan said when asked if the Saints could be on track for a deep playoff run. “Isn’t that the goal? Ain’t nobody going the whole offseason, thinking like, man, I hope we just win three games. I’ll leave that to the Jets.“