NFC Notes: Cardinals, 49ers, Seahawks

Cardinals

Cardinals’ recently signed RB James Conner one-year, $1.75 million contract includes $1.25 million guaranteed to go along with a $500,000 signing bonus. (Adam Schefter)

49ers

Adam Schefter said that the 49ers have an “open mind right now” about which quarterback to take with the No. 3 overall pick — Alabama’s Mac Jones, Ohio State’s Justin Fields or North Dakota State’s Trey Lance.

“I think they go into this looking at three quarterbacks who will be there. They’re obviously going to watch Justin Fields go work out again. I think they have a high opinion of Trey Lance, and I think they have a high opinion of Mac Jones. So I think they like all three,” Schefter said on the 49ers talk podcast.

Per the Athletic’s Mike Sando, there was some thought in league circles that the 49ers would try to swap the No. 3 and No. 2 pick with the Jets after trading up, leveraging their relationship with new Jets HC Robert Saleh to get BYU QB Zach Wilson . That hasn’t materialized, though.

to get BYU QB . That hasn’t materialized, though. Sando had an NFL general manager project the top 10 picks and he believes San Francisco will take Jones, noting how 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan and his father handled the position when they were together in Washington and the owner wanted to draft Robert Griffin : “Kyle and his dad went along with it, but they still drafted Kirk Cousins in the fourth round and all along, they thought Cousins was better, and essentially they were right. Kyle comes to San Francisco and who does he want? Cousins. In the end, he wants Cousins and he sees Mac Jones having some of the same qualities. He doesn’t fall in love with the physical traits.”

Seahawks

Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett said he wants to finish his career in Seattle: “Who wouldn’t want to finish their career with a team that loves you as much as you love them?” (Gregg Bell)

said he wants to finish his career in Seattle: “Who wouldn’t want to finish their career with a team that loves you as much as you love them?” (Gregg Bell) Lockett said he met Seahawks’ new OC Shane Waldron when signing his contract and is excited to learn their new offense going forward. (Bob Condotta)

when signing his contract and is excited to learn their new offense going forward. (Bob Condotta) Lockett expects to “move around more” in the Seahawks’ offense next season and will have mixed appearances along the inside and outside positions. (Bob Condotta)

Lockett explained that the Seahawks’ offense was forced to adjust during the second half of the season, which played into their disappointing finish: “We had to learn to truly adjust when the first half we never had to.” (Bob Condotta)

Seahawks CB Damarious Randall‘s one-year, $1.127 million deal includes a $137,500 signing bonus and a non-guaranteed $990,000 base salary. (Brady Henderson)