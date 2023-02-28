NFC Notes: Cardinals, Giants, Seahawks

Cardinals
- Arizona State DL coach Robert Rodriguez is being hired as the Cardinals’ new outside linebackers coach. (Adam Schefter)
- Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon is excited to work with WR DeAndre Hopkins: “I have not talked with Hop, but I’m excited to get my hands on him and working with him. Obviously he’s a premier player.” (Phnx Cardinals)
- The Cardinals are hiring Dolphins’ assistant defensive line coach Derrick LeBlanc as defensive line coach. (Aaron Wilson)
- Doug Haller of The Athletic lists WR Robbie Anderson as a potential cap casualty calling it a “no-brainer” for the team to save $12 million by letting go of a receiver who never gelled with QB Kyler Murray.
- Mike Jurecki reports that Eagles CB James Bradberry could be one player on the Cardinals’ radar in free agency as he is familiar with both Rallis and HC Jonathan Gannon.
- Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort said the team is evaluating the free-agent situations of DL Zach Allen and CB Byron Murphy, both of whom they would like to have back. (Darren Urban)
- Ossenfort on WR DeAndre Hopkins’ uncertain future in Arizona: “I’ve seen the player that DeAndre is…I’m glad that he’s on the team and I think those are situations that we will address. I’m glad DeAndre is on the team and I’m happy to be on the same team as him.” (Nick Shook)
- Justin Melo notes that Tennessee-Chattanooga OL McClendon Curtis has met with the Cardinals, Jaguars, and Saints.
Giants
Giants GM Joe Schoen confirmed that they’ve discussed a contract extension for DT Dexter Lawrence.
“This will be a big (week). I mean all the UFAs. And then, anyone like Dexter (Lawrence) — Joel Segal is his agent (and) we’ve had conversations with him,” Schoen said, via GiantsWire.com. “That’s a little bit trickier. The DT market, when you look at the gap between the highest-paid and then the next guy. But Dexter’s great, you know, leader, great player, did a great job for us this year so he’s definitely someone we’ll talk to and we’d like to have him here for a long time.”
- Art Stapleton reports that Giants assistant OL coach Tony Sparano Jr. has accepted the job as the OL coach of the Colts.
Seahawks
- Seahawks HC Pete Carroll is excited for Dave Canales‘ opportunity with the Buccaneers but says “That’s a big loss for us.” (John Boyle)
- Carroll said the team is deeply involved in scouting quarterback prospects ahead of the draft and mentioned it is possible for Seattle to draft a quarterback high in the draft and still bring back QB Geno Smith. (Omar Ruiz)
