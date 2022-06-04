NFC Notes: Cardinals, Rams, Odell Beckham Jr, Seahawks

Cardinals

Cardinals DE J.J. Watt spoke about QB Kyler Murray during a recent media appearance.

“He’s a different quarterback (and) he knows that,” Watt said on the Pat McAfee Show. “He’s not the traditional quarterback that you look at either from a personality and media standpoint or from the way he plays the game. And I think that he knows that, he has accepted it and he embraces that. He’s going to do it his way and that’s what he’s committed to and that’s the way he’s going to go about things.”

Rams

Rams WR Cooper Kupp has no problem with the team bringing back WR Odell Beckham next season, in fact, he welcomes it.

“What he was able to do coming into this offense, learning it and then being able to go out and execute the way he did was absolutely incredible,” Kupp said, via Cameron DaSilva of USA Today. “But just as a person, as a teammate, how he was in our building, I would absolutely love nothing more than to just be able to have him come back and be a part of what we’re building here. I talk to him daily, being able to keep up with him. Would love to have him back. There’s a lot of stuff that has to be worked through because of how terrible the unfortunate situation where he was gonna have an unbelievable game that Super Bowl, the way things were trending and the way the Bengals were playing us, the game plan we had in for him to be able to go off that game, it just kills me the whole way that thing worked out. But would absolutely love to have him back and I know our receiver room, I know the guys across the board would love to have him back in our building.”

Seahawks

Seahawks OC Shane Waldron said that deciding on who will get first-team reps between QBs Geno Smith and Drew Lock will be a “constant” discussion.

“I think those are just going to be constant conversations and as we move forward here, finishing up the offseason and getting into training camp, and then it’s something we’ll sit down and discuss and exactly how we want to balance out reps, or to give reps to different guys with different people around,” Waldron said, via ProFootballTalk. “And the good thing about this time of year is, we’ve really tried to do a good job, we’ve had the ones and twos, so to speak going, but we’ve had a lot of mixing and matching of different guys getting their chances, not just at the quarterback position, but all throughout our offense. So everyone can have that chance to be with the first group, and get a chance to go with the second group, and mix and match with different people and different teammates throughout the course of the practice.”

Waldron said that they want their starting quarterback to show “overall command of the position” and will elect the player who gives them the best chance to win.

“I think really just the overall command of the position, who gives us the best chance to win games when it comes to the fall,” Waldron said. “And right now it’s just a good learning [opportunity] where this time of year where we’re in T-shirts and shorts for them to really build that foundation where they can go into training camp and put themselves in the best positions to compete.”

Waldron elaborated that the quarterback must understand all concepts of their offense and how the system operates.

“Understanding all of our concepts, understanding how the operation works, where all the concepts are intended to attack, understanding of the run game, understanding of the cadence, all the things that go in to putting yourself in position as a quarterback, to make a play,” Waldron said.