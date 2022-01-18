NFC Notes: Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

Cardinals
Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury said a lack of playoff experience was a big reason why they got outplayed by the Rams.
“I think experience is a big part of it,” Kingsbury said, via NFL.com. “There’s only one way to experience playoff football and that’s to go through it. And unfortunately, we didn’t play our best game and I thought L.A. played a great game, had a great plan and outplayed us and outcoached us. But I think you just got to go through these moments and learn from it and grow from it and use it as motivation.”
Kingsbury made sure to give Rams credit for their victory.
“You come out against a really good team and don’t do anything right for the first two quarters, that’s what’s going to happen,” Kingsbury said. “We got to give them credit. They played a great game and we didn’t do much right coaching or playing the first half.”
Cardinals QB Kyler Murray was frustrated with the way he and the rest of the team played.
“It’s disappointing that we didn’t make it a game and come out and play the football we know we’re capable of playing, that’s really the most disappointing part,” Murray said, via NFL.com. “Losing is one thing, but when you don’t even make it competitive, it’s another thing.
“I put a lot on my shoulders, put a lot on myself and to dream of this moment and then be in the playoffs, the first game of the playoffs and then to play the way I did, to play the way we did, it’s, like I said, disappointing.”
Cardinals DE J.J. Watt thought the season was a failure after that loss.
“It was a massive failure, from what we were capable of doing, to what we showed we can do, to today,” Watt said. “There is no other way to describe it.”
Rams
Rams QB Matthew Stafford didn’t think winning his playoff game was a huge deal.
“I think it means a lot more to you guys and all that,” Stafford said, via NFL.com. “I just want to be a part of this team and help us win. I trust in myself, trust in my abilities, trust in my teammates. I’ll go out there and play and let the chips fall where they may.”
Stafford explained that he felt he was in a groove all night
“You know, I felt like I was putting the ball in the right place for the majority of the night,” Stafford said. “I had to throw one away towards Coop(er) (Kupp) one time. But other than that, I felt like the ball was going to the right place in a pretty good spot. Our guys made great plays. That’s how I expect to go out and play every game. It doesn’t always happen that way. But just felt good out there, felt comfortable and our team played great.”
Rams HC Sean McVay had praise for the way Stafford led the team.
“Yeah, I thought he did a great job leading the way,” McVay said. “He’s still the same great player to me, and he always was before this game as well. I think it’s good so you guys don’t have to talk about that anymore so he can get that one out of the way. But really proud of him. Just so lucky to be able to do this with him. He’s our leader. We wouldn’t be here without him.”
Seahawks
- The Athletic’s Jeff Howe writes that Seahawks QB Russell Wilson has not requested a trade yet and would prefer to finish his career in Seattle. However, it’s not clear yet if his vision for the offseason and the team’s vision are in alignment.
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler says for what it’s worth, the relationship between Wilson and the team might be in a better spot than it was a year ago, as Wilson has been included in conversations about the offense all year.
- However, a team source said irreducible philosophical differences about how best to run an offense remain between Wilson and HC Pete Carroll. An AFC exec added a trade still isn’t out of the question: “I don’t think they are as high on him as they let on. You’ve got to remember they’ve looked into trading him multiple times now. You don’t do that with a top guy unless you’re comfortable with it.”
- Fowler also mentions that with growing TV salaries, Carroll could make a switch to a broadcast career sooner than people expect.
