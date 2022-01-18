NFC Notes: Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury said a lack of playoff experience was a big reason why they got outplayed by the Rams.

“I think experience is a big part of it,” Kingsbury said, via NFL.com. “There’s only one way to experience playoff football and that’s to go through it. And unfortunately, we didn’t play our best game and I thought L.A. played a great game, had a great plan and outplayed us and outcoached us. But I think you just got to go through these moments and learn from it and grow from it and use it as motivation.”

Kingsbury made sure to give Rams credit for their victory.