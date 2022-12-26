NFC Notes: Carson Wentz, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Commanders

As the team tried to find a way to come back against the 49ers in an eventual loss, Commanders QB Carson Wentz saw his first game action since injuring his finger months ago. He came on in relief of QB Taylor Heinicke and completed 12-16 passes for 123 yards, one touchdown and no interception. Heinicke threw two touchdowns but also turned the ball over twice, and Washington is 0-2-1 the last three weeks. That sets up a big decision for HC Ron Rivera about who to start in Week 17 with a trip to the playoffs hanging in the balance.

“We will go and talk about all these different things,” Rivera said via the Athletic’s Ben Standig. “And there’s a lot that will go into that. It’s not going to be a knee-jerk. It’s going to be something that I really do believe at the end of the day gives us the best chance to win football games and get into the playoffs and see what happens.”

Cowboys

CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson reports former Saints HC Sean Payton is a top coaching candidate and has an affinity for the Chargers and Cowboys, and would also consider the Cardinals.

Eagles

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni on losing RT Lane Johnson for the remainder of the regular season: “We’re bummed about Lane Johnson missing any time. But we’re also confident in the guys that we have on the roster.” (Josh Tolentino)

Giants

Giants HC Brian Daboll said CB Adoree’ Jackson (knee) is making progress but would not commit to him returning to practice this week. (Jordan Raanan)