NFC Notes: CeeDee Lamb, Kenny Pickett, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys
- Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on the team deciding to shut down WR CeeDee Lamb for the season: “When they had the scans and examination it was just clearly worse than it’s been. The risk is too high to play this week. Even if we were in Week 3, this would probably be the same decision. It’s important for him to shut it down and start rehabbing.” (Jon Machota)
- Jones continued on Lamb: “Had we been playing for all the marbles, been playing for the playoffs, then you couldn’t have kept him out of there, but it is the right decision for the best interest of the team for now and the future.” (Todd Archer)
- Dallas HC Mike McCarthy also commented on Lamb being done for the year: “He’s crushed that he’s not playing these last two games. It just shows the competitor he is. We all know what he means to our team. But this is the right decision for him, and this is the right decision for the Dallas Cowboys.” (Machota)
- McCarthy shared his message to the team for the last two games: “Cut it loose. We’re going in there to win. This is what you live for. This is what you work for. It’s a division game. It’s a hostile environment. I just want these guys to play with a ton of confidence and don’t look back.” (Machota)
Eagles
- Eagles QB Kenny Pickett (ribs) said he was a full participant in Thursday’s practice and doesn’t expect any limitations in Week 17: “Something I’ll have to deal with.” (Mike Garafolo)
- Pickett is “ready to go” if QB Jalen Hurts doesn’t clear concussion protocol in time: “I don’t try to get too caught up into it because there is so much that goes into playing quarterback. I just want to focus on doing my job each play and … we’ll see what happens in the fourth quarter.” (Tim McManus)
- Philadelphia HC Nick Sirianni gave a vague update on Hurts’ status: “When you’re in concussion protocol, I have no say in that and Jalen has no say in that. That’s completely up to the doctors,” Sirianni said, “as it should be.” (McManus)
- Sirrianni continued on Hurts: “It’s going to be tough for him to make it.” (Jeff McLane)
Giants
- Giants S Raheem Layne tore his meniscus Sunday, per Dan Duggan of The Athletic.
- Giants HC Brian Daboll announced LB Micah McFadden is dealing with a burner while RB Tyrone Tracy Jr. and C John Michael Schmitz are dealing with previous ankle injuries. (Matt Citak)
- Daboll hopes WR Malik Nabers (toe) and Tracy Jr. can play Week 17 after practicing Friday. (Jordan Raanan)
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!