NFC Notes: CeeDee Lamb, Tommy Devito, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones spoke about facing criticism for not having a deal done with superstar WR CeeDee Lamb, who is currently holding out from training camp.

“I’m just gonna say this to y’all, give me some credit, OK?” Jones said, via Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com. “You don’t think I’m good with numbers? Do you think I know how to add and subtract? Do I know how to talk? And sell? I realize all the criticism and I understand it. As a matter of fact, I try to stir it up. And I have since I got here. That’s good. Be relevant. It works.”

Cowboys WR KaVontae Turpin on the new kickoff rules: “It’s going to be a great weapon for us, especially with me back there. I feel like I have fun back there. “(I hope teams) give me a chance. The first three games, I feel I’m going to have a chance. But if I break one or two, I feel like they’re just going to kick it in the end zone and rely on their defense to stop our offense.” (Jon Machota)

Eagles

Jeff McLane reports that Eagles RG Tyler Steen suffered a mild ankle injury suffered a mild ankle injury and could miss the next few days of training camp.

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni wouldn’t give a specific timeline for Steen’s recovery but mentioned it “shouldn’t be long” and OT Mekhi Becton will get reps in his place. (Brooks Kubena)

Aaron Wilson mentions that aside from working out OL Nick Gates (signed), the Eagles also worked out veteran G Dru Samia on Tuesday.

Giants

The Giants had thoughts of shaking up their QB room this offseason but ultimately brought back QB Daniel Jones as the starter and traded for QB Drew Lock as the backup. New York QB Tommy DeVito reiterates the risk of losing him if the team places DeVito on waivers.

“I’m very aware of how they operate in this organization,” DeVito said, via Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post. “That’s up to them to make that decision, make that gamble. I’m going to continue to play. We’ll see how everything unfolds. If they decide to [cut me] and I get scooped up, I don’t get to make that decision [to say] afterwards, if somebody grabs me, ‘No, I want to stay here.’ It’s everything for the front office.”

Giants HC Brian Daboll had high praise for first-round WR Malik Nabers : “I’ve seen it every day I’ve been around him. His mentality is the mentality you need to have. He’s humble, but he works extremely hard… He’s got the right mindset.” (SNYGiants)

Daboll "wouldn't rule out" moving RG Jon Runyan to LG, which would reunite new G Greg Van Roten with RT Jermaine Eluemunor, his teammate he played next to last year with the Raiders, and have Runyan on his preferred side. (Dan Duggan)