NFC Notes: Chase Young, Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders

Commanders HC Ron Rivera is unsure of DE Chase Young‘s official status for Week 1 and they’ll wait to make comments until September 6’s injury report.

“I have no idea what the doctor is going to do,” Rivera said, via Ben Standig. “But I do know right now that he’s told him he’ll continue to progress and get himself ready to go. Until then there’s nothing we can tell you, nothing we can say, and we’ll have the (Week 1) medical report come out on Wednesday.”

Commanders HC Ron Rivera said DE Efe Obada suffered a patella knee injury and their medical staff wanted him to rest after struggling in practice, via Ben Standig.

Cowboys

Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy said he’s been impressed by QB Trey Lance ‘s knowledge as a quarterback: “Very hard working. We have a quarterback meeting room area. He’s pretty much kind of taken it over. The grease boards look like ‘Beautiful Mind.’ …We just need to work on the extra things, particularly in the area of footwork,” via Michael Gehlken.

McCarthy has been highly impressed by RT Terence Steele 's effort in his rehab from a torn ACL: "He hasn't missed a day, and it's just Terence. He's in there the same time every day, doing the rehab. It feels like he never left. Terence is a stud." (Gehlken)

‘s effort in his rehab from a torn ACL: “He hasn’t missed a day, and it’s just Terence. He’s in there the same time every day, doing the rehab. It feels like he never left. Terence is a stud.” (Gehlken) According to Gehlken, DE Sam Williams did not practice on Thursday after suffering a turf toe injury the previous day. Gehlken adds Williams’ injury is not considered serious.

Giants

Giants WR Parris Cambell thinks Daniel Jones doesn’t get enough credit for his work ethic and the quarterback has always shown an effort to improve.

“I always say this when anyone asks me: He doesn’t get enough credit for how hard he works and the time that he puts in,” said Campbell, via Ralph Vacchiano of FoxSports. “When I first got here, just seeing him in the weight room just grinding and putting into work, watching film, whatever it is — this dude, he’s grinding all hours of the day.”

Giants WR Sterling Shepard said Jones is on a mission to prove he deserved his four-year, $160 million extension.

“I expect him to have the mentality of ‘I’m going to show everybody why I deserve this money,'” said Shepard.

Jones said his extension hasn’t changed his mentality.

“I think some people may see it that way,” Jones said. “To me, it doesn’t change anything I’m doing. Doesn’t change my routine or how I’m going to go about my work or my business.”