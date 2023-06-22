NFC Notes: Chase Young, Commanders, Eagles, Giants

Commanders

Commanders HC Ron Rivera says that the Commanders “absolutely” view pass-rusher Chase Young as a starter and was asked about his health by reporters.

“We’ll find out today,” Rivera said during minicamp, via Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports. “I’m confident, though. He looked good. He really did. The proof will be in the pudding. He started to get healthy by the end of the year. We want to see him pick up where he left off…not be tentative.”

Eagles

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni had high praise of WR Quez Watkins‘ performance so far this offseason and has “a ton of confidence” in him going into 2023.

“A lot of guys are standing out to me. I have no problem singling one guy out that I think has just done a phenomenal job this offseason is Quez Watkins,” Sirianni said, via ProFootballTalk. “I love his attitude, and I’ve said this to him, and I have no problem saying it here, some people around here — and it’s not in this building, we have a ton of confidence in Quez Watkins — but I kind of sense from him [a feeling that] — he’s never said this — but oh, some people think I stink? Wait. Wait. That’s how he’s attacked every day. That’s how he’s attacked practices, and I think that he looks really good.”

Sirianni reiterated Watkins has kept a strong mentality about his development.

“We know he has a lot of talent, and I’m excited about that,” Sirianni said. “I really like the way he’s gone about his business because he can’t control anything but what he can control, and he can’t control what other people think about him. He can’t control anything like that. Can’t control things that may have happened to him last year, the opportunities that he got last year or did not get. All he can control is how he works, and I’ve really been excited about how he’s gone about his business.”

