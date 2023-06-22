NFC Notes: Chase Young, Commanders, Eagles, Giants

Commanders
Commanders HC Ron Rivera says that the Commanders “absolutely” view pass-rusher Chase Young as a starter and was asked about his health by reporters.
“We’ll find out today,” Rivera said during minicamp, via Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports. “I’m confident, though. He looked good. He really did. The proof will be in the pudding. He started to get healthy by the end of the year. We want to see him pick up where he left off…not be tentative.”
Eagles
Eagles HC Nick Sirianni had high praise of WR Quez Watkins‘ performance so far this offseason and has “a ton of confidence” in him going into 2023.
“A lot of guys are standing out to me. I have no problem singling one guy out that I think has just done a phenomenal job this offseason is Quez Watkins,” Sirianni said, via ProFootballTalk. “I love his attitude, and I’ve said this to him, and I have no problem saying it here, some people around here — and it’s not in this building, we have a ton of confidence in Quez Watkins — but I kind of sense from him [a feeling that] — he’s never said this — but oh, some people think I stink? Wait. Wait. That’s how he’s attacked every day. That’s how he’s attacked practices, and I think that he looks really good.”
Sirianni reiterated Watkins has kept a strong mentality about his development.
“We know he has a lot of talent, and I’m excited about that,” Sirianni said. “I really like the way he’s gone about his business because he can’t control anything but what he can control, and he can’t control what other people think about him. He can’t control anything like that. Can’t control things that may have happened to him last year, the opportunities that he got last year or did not get. All he can control is how he works, and I’ve really been excited about how he’s gone about his business.”
Giants
- In an early 53-man roster projection, the Athletic’s Dan Duggan calls WRs Darius Slayton, Isaiah Hodgins, Parris Campbell and third-rounder Jalin Hyatt roster locks.
- Duggan notes if Giants WR Sterling Shepard is recovered from his torn ACL, he should be in a great position to make the roster. He adds WR Wan’Dale Robinson is a lock to make the team but not a lock to start the season on the active roster as he also rehabs a torn ACL.
- Duggan goes on to say that could provide an opening for someone like WR Collin Johnson to crack the opening roster, or the Giants could decide to keep seven instead of just six receivers.
- He also points out that none of the players mentioned so far play special teams, and WR Jeff Smith does, which could provide a path for Smith to make the team.
- On the offensive line, Duggan thinks OT Tyre Phillips and OL Shane Lemieux have the early edge among several competitors for the final few backup offensive line jobs.
- Another tight battle is for the fifth and final defensive line job, with Duggan handicapping DT D.J. Davidson as an early leader in a group that includes seventh-rounder Jordon Riley and Vernon Butler.
- Duggan currently projects the same top five outside linebackers as last season to make the team but notes this is an area he could easily see the Giants signing a veteran to bolster the group.
- Duggan doesn’t rule out the idea of the Giants cutting veteran LB Jarrad Davis if LB Darrian Beavers hits the ground running in his recovery from last year’s torn ACL and wins the starting job.
- Duggan points out Giants CB Darnay Holmes has a couple of things working against him in his battle to be the starting slot corner, including the draft pedigree of his opponent, 2022 third-round CB Cordale Flott, and his $2.7 million 2023 salary under the proven performance escalator that’s not guaranteed.
- At safety, Duggan writes there’s a four-way battle for the second starting job next to S Xavier McKinney that’s hard to project right now. He lists Dane Belton, Jason Pinnock, Bobby McCain and Nick McCloud as the competitors.
- McCain was signed this offseason to provide veteran insurance but Duggan points out he could be cut if he doesn’t win the job because he doesn’t play special teams.
