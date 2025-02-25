NFC Notes: Chris Godwin, Buccaneers, Falcons Offseason, Panthers Offseason

Buccaneers
- Buccaneers GM Jason Licht said WR Chris Godwin “means the world to us” and moved the voidable year deadline to March 12th to give them more time to get a deal done. (Rick Stroud)
- ESPN’s Dan Graziano doesn’t think there is any “practical way” the Buccaneers can use the franchise tag on Godwin because he’s already been tagged twice in his career and a third would increase his salary by 144 percent of his 2024 cap number. This would make Godwin the league’s highest-paid receiver with a $39,648,960 salary in 2025.
- Licht knows they need to address some areas on defense: “We need some help in a lot of areas.” (Greg Auman)
- Tampa Bay HC Todd Bowles mentioned S Tykee Smith will have a chance to compete for a starting safety job to be on the field every down. (Stroud)
Falcons
- SI’s Albert Breer predicts the Falcons will release QB Kirk Cousins before March 17th, when a $10 million roster bonus will vest and become fully guaranteed.
- Breer adds that Cousins will likely draw significant interest around the league, with teams such as the Browns and Rams who have coaching connections with Cousins as two leading contenders.
- Falcons GM Terry Fontenot said that at this point, Cousins will remain the backup to QB Michael Penix Jr. (Tori McElhaney)
- Fontenot had no updates on impending free agents LB Matthew Judon, C Drew Dalman, or S Justin Simmons. (D.Orlando Ledbetter)
- As for TE Kyle Pitts, Fontenot says the team will continue to pour into him and he will reciprocate: “We know there’s a really high expectation for him.” (McElhaney)
- None of the Falcons’ assistant offensive coaches will attend the combine and the team plans on using all 45 of their interview meetings on defensive players. (Ledbetter)
Panthers
- Panthers QB Andy Dalton on why he decided to re-sign with Carolina and how QB Bryce Young played a factor: “Part of the reason I want to be back is because of what Bryce has been able to do.” (Nick Carboni)
- Ryan Fowler reports that the Eagles and Panthers both had formal meetings with Florida DL Cam Jackson.
- Panthers GM Dan Morgan said WR Xavier Legette didn’t have wrist surgery but he did have foot surgery. (Mike Kaye)
- Carolina HC Dave Canales isn’t sure whether Legette will be ready for OTAs. (Newton)
- Per Darin Gantt, LB Trevin Wallace had shoulder surgery but is out of a sling and rehabbing.
- Morgan hopes to bring back RG Austin Corbett and LG Cade Mays in free agency. (Gantt)
- Regarding RB Jonathon Brooks, Morgan would not put a timeline on his recovery. (Joe Person)
- Morgan said improving the DL is the focus this year after they focused on the OL a year ago. (Person)
- Morgan expressed how his fondness for the WR room and was asked if they need to find a true No. 1 option: “Nice to find as many playmakers as possible.” (Gantt)
- The Panthers will let K Eddy Pineiro, S Xavier Woods, and TE Tommy Tremble test the market but Morgan wouldn’t rule out bringing them back. (Person)
- Morgan shared they have spoken with P Johnny Hekker‘s representatives to bring him back. (Kaye)
- On RT Taylor Moton, Carolina is fine keeping his cap number at $31 million but also didn’t rule out doing something to change it. (David Newton)
- Morgan wouldn’t say whether they view Gerogia’s Jalon Walker as a linebacker or edge rusher but called him a good football player. (Person)
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!