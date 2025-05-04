NFC Notes: Chris Godwin, Emeka Egbuka, Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers

Buccaneers

Bucs GM Jason Licht said that the selection of WR Emeka Egbuka allows the team the opportunity to ensure that they don’t rush WR Chris Godwin back.

“[Egbuka] does allow us to make sure that Chris does do his rehab correctly and we don’t rush him, and all those things,” Licht said, via PFT. “So that does give us a little comfort with the pick — that we can do that, to make sure that’s he’s not rushed back. But [Egbuka] had nothing to do with where Chris is currently in the rehab.”

Falcons

Falcons DE James Pearce Jr. is excited about teaming up on the edge with LB Jalon Walker.

“I feel like I believe in what the head guys were doing, and they knew what they were doing,” Pearce said, via ESPN. “They brought both of us in here, so they got a plan and it’s up to me and Jalon to follow it.”

Panthers Panthers DT Derrick Brown said he isn’t rushing back from his knee injury and hopes to be ready for the season opener. “I’m here with the team right now, participating,” Brown said, via PFT. “Just doing what the doctors and the trainers are allowing me to do at this point. No rush, so just trying to get back. I would like to be able to be there when the team gets ready to play in September, so I’m following the protocol as is.”