NFC Notes: Christian Darrisaw, Marcedes Lewis, Bears, Lions, Vikings

Bears TE Marcedes Lewis would become the oldest offensive skill player to appear in a game since Jerry Rice in 2002 if he plays a game. Lewis discussed how he feels physically and has faith he is still capable of contributing.

“I’m rolling,” Lewis said, via ESPN’s Courtney Cronin. “It’s always been mentally for me. And my mental fortitude is something that I lean on and I can hang my hat on.”

“The stuff that I put on film this year is stuff that I can be proud of, and it’s crazy, because I’ll be 40 in May, but when you watch the film it doesn’t look like it. I’ll be ready to go when my number is called.”

Lions

Vikings

The Vikings signed LT Christian Darrisaw to a four-year, $76 million contract with $59 million in new guarantees including an $18 million signing bonus. (Over The Cap)

to a four-year, $76 million contract with $59 million in new guarantees including an $18 million signing bonus. (Over The Cap) The rest of the guarantees come from his $22.25 million option bonus in 2025, along with his base salaries in 2025 and 2026. Darrisaw will have his 2026 salary guaranteed if he’s on the roster on the third day of the 2025 league year, and half of his 2027 salary becomes guaranteed on the third day of the 2026 league year. (Over The Cap)

The rest of his 2027 salary becomes guaranteed in 2027 and he has a $2 million guarantee in 2028. (Over The Cap)

Darrisaw can earn up to $7 million from 2025-2029 in per-game roster bonuses. He also has workout bonuses and up to $9 million in incentives. (Over The Cap)