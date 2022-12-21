NFC Notes: Christian McCaffrey, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

49ers RB Christian McCaffrey has been a force since arriving in San Francisco via a midseason trade with the Panthers. He’s helped the offense not miss a beat despite injuries and has helped raise the level of everyone around him as well.

“Just the way he went about things and studying and how serious he is with literally everything that he does, I’m like, ‘Man, this is what greatness looks like,'” 49ers seventh-round QB Brock Purdy said via ESPN’s Nick Wagoner. “I feel like they always have to account for him because he can do so much. He doesn’t just run the football. He can do stuff out of the backfield, he can line up out as a receiver and make plays that way. Literally there is so much, he’s like a Swiss Army knife. We have all these weapons and then Christian can do everything, so I imagine it’s sort of a nightmare being a defensive coordinator trying to plan for Christian.”

Panthers fans are already well-versed in this phenomenon, but McCaffrey’s ability to impact the game extends beyond having the ball in his hands. 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan talked about the “gravity” McCaffrey has as a player — commanding focus and attention from the defense on every rep which often frees up other players.

“To have a back who’s such a threat out of the backfield on pass plays, to me as good as anyone in the league at that,” Shanahan said. “Plus the runner he is, pairing him with some of our guys. We haven’t had to force much to him. When he can run the ball, catch checkdowns, also be the main guy on some routes, just a great weapon to have.”

Rams

Rams HC Sean McVay spoke about his team being eliminated from playoff contention after capturing the Super Bowl last year, joining the 1999 Denver Broncos as the team to miss the playoffs by Week 15 after previously winning the championship.

“I mean this has been a real struggle in a lot of instances, a lot of adversity that we’ve gone through, but I think what we’ve seen from our guys is they’re going to continue to battle, they’re gonna finish up these last three games the right way, with the right mindset and mentality, and we’ll compete to the best of our ability,” McVay said, via NFL.com. “That’s all I know how to do, and I trust that that’s exactly what we’ll do collectively as a group.

Rams HC Sean McVay said C Brian Allen and WR Ben Skowronek will miss the rest of the season after both players suffered calf strains. (Jourdan Rodrigue)

Seahawks

Seahawks WR D.K. Metcalf said that receiving three unsportsmanlike conduct penalties over the past five games won’t change his approach.

“No, because I’m not going to stop blocking or playing aggressive, because that’s a part of who I am,” Metcalf said via Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times. “That’s who I am as a player, and that’s why the Seahawks drafted me, because I’m a competitor and I block my butt off. I’m not going to stop doing that.”