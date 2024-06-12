NFC Notes: Christian McCaffrey, D.K. Metcalf, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

After signing a two-year, $38 million extension, 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey, the new cover athlete of Madden 25, redirected his focus to their desire to win a title in 2024.

“I know we’ve got a (Super Bowl) window this year,” McCaffrey said, via Tim Kawakami of The Athletic. “That’s all I know. Focused on this year and taking it one day at a time, one week at a time, one year at a time.”

Rams

Rams DC Chris Shula said the team plans on employing a committee approach to replacing DL Aaron Donald‘s production.

“It’s always going to be a committee approach,” Shula said, via PFT. “I think that it’s always going to be as far as — it’s going to be a little different coming up with plans not having Aaron Donald out there, right? But it’s always going to be a committee approach in emphasizing those guys’ strengths and having those guys rush as a unit and rush together.”

Seahawks

The Commanders moved on from QB Sam Howell this offseason and traded him to Seattle where he will likely serve as the backup for the duration of the season. Howell isn’t sure what his exact role will be but he’s excited to be running OC Ryan Grubb‘s offense.

“Honestly, not much,” Howell said, via Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. “They just tell me to keep working and just keep trying to get better every single day and I’m taking it one day at a time and I really don’t worry too much about the future or what plans they might have for me just because nobody really knows. I think you just got to take it one day at a time and do the best you can and see what happens.”

“It’s definitely a quarterback-friendly offense, and Eric Bieniemy’s offense was kind of similar in that way that it was a quarterback-friendly offense and both of those guys like to throw the ball a lot, so it’s definitely a lot of fun to play in.”

Seahawks WR D.K. Metcalf called Grubb’s offense explosive from what he’s seen: “This offense has a lot of potential to be great, especially with the weapons we have… It has the potential to be special.” (John Boyle)