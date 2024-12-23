NFC Notes: Chuba Hubbard, Alvin Kamara, Michael Penix, Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Falcons

Atlanta is moving onto first-round QB Michael Penix Jr. after a tough year from QB Kirk Cousins. Falcons OC Zac Robinson praised Penix for his composure and ability to stay calm in the high-pressure moments.

“His heart beats very slow, which is a good thing,” Robinson said, via Josh Kendall of The Athletic. “I don’t think anybody is going to have to say anything for Mike to be calm. He is about as cool as they come.”

Penix admitted he would have some nerves in his first start but was confident he would turn it on when the game started.

“I ain’t going to lie, I’m going to be nervous running out of that tunnel, but when I get on the field, it’s a whole different mentality,” Penix said. “It’s a flipped switch, and I’m ready to go. I’m going to be ready.”

Cousins doesn’t feel his physical ability had much to do with his subpar performance and blamed his decision-making more than anything.

“It’s probably more decision-making than anything and that wouldn’t have anything to do with any physical limitations,” Cousins said. “I didn’t forget how to play quarterback. Certainly the turnovers are not what you want, but I didn’t forget how to play. … The story is still being written. You just kind of keep going one day at a time, someday look back and have a little bit better ability to tell the story.”

Falcons pass game specialist Chandler Whitmer has been hired by Indiana University as their QB coach/co-offensive coordinator. (Pete Thamel)

Panthers

Panthers RB Chuba Hubbard has had a strong season leading to a new deal and more responsibilities as the team’s workhorse back all year. Hubbard talked about his preparation so he’s able to handle a heavy workload despite being tired and beat up in the fourth quarter of December games.

“I mean, that’s just a part of being a running back, obviously,” Hubbard said, via Darin Gantt of the team’s website. “You’re gonna take multiple hits every single play, hopefully not every play, maybe some you get untouched, but every player usually is getting hit whether it’s pass-pro, running the ball, catching, whatever it may be.

“But a big thing is I try to take care of my body, so when we get to that fourth quarter of this season, I’m still a step ahead of the rest. So, obviously tired; there’s certain stuff that’s kind of inevitable, but overall, I feel great.”

Carolina OC Brad Idzik elaborated on Hubbard’s preparation and mentioned how they sometimes have a hard time getting him to come out of games.

“I mean, he trained himself,” Idzik said. “I think I referenced it a while back, but one of the first guys you see coming in in the offseason, he’s been callous-ing up his body for a workload for a long time. And then we spent all offseason and then preseason and throughout the season, scheme-wise just getting him groomed with what we’re asking for. And the live reps he’s gotten throughout the season, he’s done a great job of becoming more dynamic in a bunch of different schemes, so workload-wise, we don’t hesitate.”

“But he’s the type when you take him out of the game he’s like, ‘no coach, I’m good, I’m good.’ We had a couple of running backs go down a couple of weeks ago (in Philadelphia), and Chuba was our last guy. And he was not about to let us take him out of the game for any reason or any contingency plan with receivers or whatever we might have had to do. So you applaud his willingness to take every single snap.”

Saints

Saints RB Alvin Kamara exited their Week 15 game with a groin injury and did not return. New Orleans interim HC Darren Rizzi revealed the injury is more serious than originally thought and could be a multi-week absence.

“The situation with Alvin right now, it was probably a little more significant than we initially thought. He’s week-to-week at the moment. I’m going to be honest, it doesn’t look great for this week,” Rizzi said, via Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk. “We’ll see if it’s going to be multiple weeks. He doesn’t look great for this week.”

Rizzi said QB Derek Carr has been getting his grip strength back but not enough to play on Monday. (Mike Triplett)