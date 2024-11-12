NFC Notes: Chuba Hubbard, Younghoe Koo, Bryce Young, Falcons, Panthers

Falcons

The Falcons lost a three-point game to their divisional rival Saints in Week 10 partially because of three missed field goals from K Younghoe Koo, including the potential game-tying kick. Koo took full blame for their loss and expressed his disappointment in letting the team down.

“This game is fully on me,” Koo said, via Josh Kendall of The Athletic. “That’s not OK. We are playing well enough to win football games, especially this one, and I let the team down. I don’t take that lightly. It’s one of the lowest points for a kicker. I’ll bury myself in it for the next couple days and try to make the most out of it.”

Atlanta HC Raheem Morris remains confident in Koo and believes their adjustments will bode well for the rest of the season.

“I have all the confidence in the world in Younghoe,” Morris added. “He’s one of the best kickers in this game. He’s done it for us for a long time. He had an off day. Shooters shoot. He went out there and took his shots today and didn’t make them.”

“I’m fired up about my guys staying in the fight. I’m fired up about the adjustments. I’m proud of our guys playing the right way. Just want to be able to finish that game off and we’d be a lot happier. Once we got going, it was too late.”

Falcons RB Bijan Robinson compared last season’s role to this year: “I was … thinking every time I touch the ball I have to do something crazy, something big. That wasn’t the greatest mindset to have. I am not overthinking too much anymore. That’s the biggest difference this year.” (Josh Kendall)

Carolina won their second-straight game in Week 10 after knocking off the Giants in Germany. Panthers HC Dave Canales expressed his pride in QB Bryce Young for having a complete day leading the team to victory.

“I’m so proud of Bryce. I’m so proud of him taking the next step again,” Canales said, via Joseph Person of The Athletic. “I thought he had a great day. I thought it could have been a fantastic day. I thought a few balls got away from us a couple of times and that could have turned it into really an exceptional day.”

Carolina RG Robert Hunt spoke on the team winning back-to-back games for the first time since early in 2021 and mentioned how free the locker room has been.

“That’s a long time ago. That was my second year in the league,” Hunt added. “So this feels good for us. It feels good for a lot of the fans and I’m just really proud of the team. And I’m sure a lot of people can see guys are starting to believe.”

“That’s what we need. Guys believing, flying around, playing hard. That defense was on fire today. They were playing. Wonnum came in and gave us a boost. We all saw that. He was rushing the passer.”

Canales was impressed with how Young performed in the win against the Giants.

“Certainly, Bryce made a great statement for himself today,” Canales said, via PFT.

Panthers QB Andy Dalton said RB Chuba Hubbard embodies everything that the team looks for in a player, from his preparation to his leadership.

“Chuba is unique, because he’s a guy that it’s really, everything is really important to him,” Dalton said, via the team’s website. “His game, how he goes about the recovery aspect, getting his body right, to studying and film and making sure he’s knowing everything from not only the run game but the pass game to protections and everything. I mean, I feel like he’s a special player and a guy that you can look at and be like, that’s an example of how we want to do things. And I think that has allowed him to have the type of year that he’s having so far, and we need to keep going with him because he’s doing a lot of really good things.” Panthers HC Dave Canales also said that Hubbard is willing to do the dirty work in between the tackles early on and also has the explosiveness to break off the big run later in the game. “He’s not afraid of the dirty 2- and 3-yard run, where you just kind of have to cram it up in there,” Canales said. “And then later on in the game, they start popping into 8s and 12s, and here comes a 25. Just the discipline and his willingness to really commit to the system.” Canales said Hubbard is “good to go” after getting injured in Week 10 while RB Miles Sanders will have a timeline for his ankle/foot injury later. (David Newton)

will have a timeline for his ankle/foot injury later. (David Newton) Carolina S Xavier Woods said he will appeal his fine for the hit on Saints WR Chris Olave but mentioned the ref this past week told him it was clean. (David Newton)