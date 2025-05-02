NFC Notes: Colston Loveland, Bears, Lions

Colston Loveland

Bears GM Ryan Poles said first-round TE Colston Loveland stood out to them while they were watching film.

“This kid stood out as just a different type of player,” Poles said, via The Athletic.

Bears HC Ben Johnson noticed Loveland when he was scouting quarterbacks last year.

“When you’re studying other players — call it J.J. McCarthy last year — yeah, (Loveland) flashed immediately,” Johnson said. “He was all over the tape.”

Johnson added that Loveland isn’t afraid of the big stage and said that his former teammates raved about him, which made the team more comfortable with taking him.

“Listen, I love the tape,” Johnson said. “I love everything about the tape, but when you get to know him as a man, it’s really intriguing. It’s who we want to be going forward, in my opinion. He stands for high football character, IQ, intelligence, but he’s a great teammate. When we went to the University of Michigan, everybody was raving about him. To see how he conducted himself, not only amongst his teammates, but walking through the building and interacting with the equipment staff and video staff, you could tell that he was so well respected. His story’s a little bit unique coming from small-town Idaho, and yet going to the big stage like he did, he didn’t bat an eye.”

Bears

Bears second-round OT Ozzy Trapilo told reporters that he is willing to fill in wherever he is needed along the offensive line.

“I would just be ready to fill wherever is needed,” Trapilo said, via BearsWire.com. “That’s the main goal, right? Get on the field as soon as possible, so that is kind of how I focused my training these last few months. I think I’ve done a good job with that, so I wouldn’t have a preference at the moment.”

Lions

The Lions re-signed DL Levi Onwuzurike and Marcus Davenport this offseason, along with adding DT Roy Lopez as a free agent. Lions HC Dan Campbell is excited about their defensive line with Aidan Hutchinson returning from his tibia injury.

“Where we are at right now, we’re excited,” Campbell said, via Tim Twentyman of the team’s site. “We really got everyone back we wanted to get. We thought it was important trying to make the most of what you had in free agency. To get Davenport back. Certainly, Hutch is coming off injury. What we did with Mac (McNeill) early in the fall (re-signing him to a four-year deal). We added Lopez to Reader.” Campbell added that they are not done with making adjustments to their defensive line.

“We feel good about where we’re at and we’re not done, either. That’s the point. We’re not done. We don’t know when, maybe it will be the draft, we’re looking at everything. It could be after the draft. It could be anytime. But at this point, with where we’re at, we do, we like where we’re at. Getting Levi back was big.”