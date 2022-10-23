NFC Notes: Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles

Commanders

Commanders LB coach Steve Russ spoke about the improvements he has seen from linebackers Cole Holcomb and Jamin Davis, with Holcomb attempting to help Davis round out his game.

“I’ve seen growth really everywhere in his game. It starts with how he prepares mentally. He’s done a great job. I think Cole Holcomb does a really, really good job of preparation. He watches a ton of film and the two of them have started doing that together,” Russ said, via CommandersWire.com. “I think Cole has been able to help him with that because I think that’s one of Cole’s strengths. So, I’ve seen him improve his preparation. He’s getting more consistent, and that’s what we’re fighting for; it’s consistency.”

“I think also his key reads are starting to improve,” Russ continued. “That was an issue last year, obviously, and it’s something that we continue to work on all the time. Linebackers are always working on key reads, but especially linebackers that come right outta college because it’s such a shotgun-oriented game in college and you come into the NFL, and sure, there’s a lot of shotgun, don’t get me wrong, but a lot of the teams that we play in that run game is under center.”

“Everybody in the National Football League does what? Can you do it better than everybody else and also, can you understand the why behind it? Because they try to confuse us, right? You look at the offenses, I watched college last night, and I’m a long-time college guy, but they don’t move around as much as the NFL does and that’s all to create defensive confusion,” Russ concluded. “I don’t wanna speak for Jamin on that. I know I will say just from my interactions with Jamin that Jamin’s very prideful. He wants to be a good player. He wants to play well. He wants to play well not just for himself, he wants to play well for his team, for his defense.”