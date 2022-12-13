NFC Notes: Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles

Commanders
- Commanders HC Ron Rivera says that DE Chase Young is “trending in the direction” and “seems to be pretty confident” about playing Sunday night against the Giants. (JP Finlay)
- Rivera says LB Jamin Davis “had a procedure on his thumb but should be fine.” (Finlay)
- Rivera on QB Carson Wentz making his return as the backup: “If everything should go accordingly, he’ll be the primary backup for this game [against the Giants] and we’ll go from there.” (Nicki Jhabvala)
Cowboys
- Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said that DT Johnathan Hankins will miss the rest of the regular season with a pectoral strain but could return for the playoffs. (Todd Archer)
- Jones said signing veteran WR T.Y. Hilton does not impact their interest in WR Odell Beckham: “He’s a WR I think would fit any team. There’s gonna be continued interest in Odell.” (Jon Machota)
- Jones on LT Tyron Smith: “As I see it right now, he’ll be playing Sunday.” (Machota)
- The Dallas Cowboys have “not clearly moved on from Odell.” Dallas opted to sign Hilton because he can contribute immediately, but have not ruled out the possibility of also signing Beckham. (Josina Anderson)
- Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy is excited about the addition of Hilton: “Great addition. We’ll get him out there Wednesday and get him acclimated. He had a workout. Everything passed with flying colors. The timing is right. He’s ready to go.” (Jon Machota)
- McCarthy is impressed with the development of OT Josh Ball: “I thought Josh Ball had some good snaps…He had two plays that were big plays for Houston, but other than that he graded out well. He’s made a lot of progress throughout the year.” (Machota)
- McCarthy added that because Hankins has a significant shoulder injury and DE Dorance Armstrong has a chance to play. (Calvin Watkins)
- Dallas is unsure of how long the tail-end of Beckham’s rehab will take. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is still in talks with Beckham and they are described as “ongoing.” (Anderson)
- Cowboys OC Kellen Moore is excited to work with Hilton and pointed out that he still has his speed: “Tremendous depth to sign a guy like T.Y. in December…He can definitely still run.” (Machota)
Eagles
- Eagles S Anthony Harris on choosing to return to the team: “The opportunity to reunite with Philly presented itself. I don’t know the future. I ain’t here to tell you how this is going to end, but I’m here to tell you how it’s going to begin-and that’s with me just embracing this journey.” (Josina Anderson)
