NFC Notes: Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles

Commanders

Wyoming LB Chad Muma had a formal Combine interview with the Commanders. (Justin Melo)

had a formal Combine interview with the Commanders. (Justin Melo) Montana State LB Troy Anderson had a formal meeting at the Combine with the Commanders. (Justin Melo)

Cowboys

The Cowboys have seen a significant exodus of talent so far this offseason, with WR Amari Cooper being traded, RT La’el Collins released and DE Randy Gregory signing with the Broncos after having a deal in Dallas fall apart. Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy acknowledged that fans may feel frustrated but urged patience.

“We’re still in the first 15 (minutes of the offseason),” McCarthy said via David Moore of the Dallas Morning News. “The first quarter is not even completed yet. If people are frustrated, well, sometimes games are a little frustrating. We’ve definitely come out with a run the football and take care of your own mindset. Outside of our own roster, we have a mindset where we’re not going to throw the ball deep with every snap. How’s that for a football analogy?”

McCarthy admitted it’s tough to see talented starters leave but said they felt like they had to make those decisions for financial reasons.

“I mean, Amari Cooper is a fantastic football player,” McCarthy said. “He does some things clearly that put him with the best, particularly his quickness at the lateral release is about as good as I’ve ever worked with. That was a difficult, difficult decision. Same with La’el. You don’t want to lose those sort of players. But when you talk about competition, there is also competition and a challenge in the financial arena. You have to make business decisions that are in line with the dynamics of your cap.”

While the Cowboys are interested in OLB Jason Pierre-Paul , there is “nothing imminent” in terms of a deal. (Michael Gehlken)

, there is “nothing imminent” in terms of a deal. (Michael Gehlken) The Cowboys had a formal Combine interview and will also meet virtually with UAB DE Alex Wright . (Justin Melo)

. (Justin Melo) Ian Rapoport reports that Cowboys Keanu Neal is switching back to safety from linebacker as he is currently looking to sign with a new team this offseason. free agentis switching back to safety from linebacker as he is currently looking to sign with a new team this offseason.

Eagles

PFN’s Aaron Wilson reports the Eagles remained interested in trading for QB Deshaun Watson throughout the process but he was never inclined to waive his no-trade clause for them. A league source pointed out to Wilson that Watson is friends with Eagles QB Jalen Hurts and wouldn’t want to take his job.

throughout the process but he was never inclined to waive his no-trade clause for them. A league source pointed out to Wilson that Watson is friends with Eagles QB and wouldn’t want to take his job. The Eagles had a formal Combine interview and will also meet virtually with UAB DE Alex Wright . (Justin Melo)

. (Justin Melo) Montana State LB Troy Anderson had a formal meeting at the Combine with the Eagles. (Justin Melo)