NFC Notes: Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles

Commanders

Commanders rookie WR Jahan Dotson appeared on The Jim Rome Show and talked about his excitement about playing for HC Ron Rivera.

“I am extremely excited to be playing for him,” Dotson said, via CommandersWire.com. “Honestly, someone who I have been watching for years on TV. You can tell he cares. A guy who cares about his guys and just wants to win. And that’s what I want to do. Coming from Nazareth, PA, being so close to my parents, when you get dropped off, you wanna be able to have someone who you know is going to take care of you, and I know I have the faith in Coach Rivera to do that, and I know we’re going to win a lot of games here.”

Rivera spoke about new TE Cole Turner: “Cole Turner is gonna, wow a lot of guys just because of his athleticism and his size and his ability to run. He’s also shown us even though we’re not in pads watching his technique as far as blocking, I think he’s gonna surprise some people with that.” (Ben Standig)

Cowboys

Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott thinks first-round OL Tyler Smith is a “good fit” for their system and could have the ability to play multiple positions.

“From everything I’m hearing and seeing it sounds like he’s a good fit for our team,” Elliott said, via Jori Epstein of USA Today. “A guy who looks like you can play him at different positions. He looks physical, he looks like he has the type of mentality where he’s going to fit in with the guys already in that room.”

Elliott is hopeful that Smith’s addition will help Dak Prescott and also create more success in the rushing attack.

“Just the ability to keep (Prescott) clean, give him the ability to go out there and go through his reads and throw the ball on time to the playmakers we have outside — that’s big. Establishing the run is big for our team and going to be important for us this year. I think the pick we made in the first round will help us.”

Elliott added that WRs Simi Fehoko and James Washington will have the opportunity for more playing time.

“I think it’s going to be good for us for Dak to be able to work with some of these young receivers who are going to play like Simi and we just picked up James Washington. A couple guys he might not have had as many reps with the past couple years he’s going to be getting familiar with,” Elliott said. “It’ll be good for him to be out there getting reps with those guys and getting familiarity with each other.”

Eagles

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts doesn’t appear to be worried about his job security.

“It’s understood. It’s my opportunity, it’s my team,” he said, via ESPN. “It’s my team, so we’re ready to go.”

Hurts has his eyes set on the future, and is looking forward to proving his doubters wrong.

“I think this is an exciting time to be an Eagle,” he said. “Coming off the things we were able to accomplish and overcome last year, I think there is a lot to look forward to. One thing I’ve been telling the guys is the foundation has been set, the standard has been set, and the only direction is to climb. The message has been, simply, the only direction is to rise.”

Hurts added that he’s excited about the recent addition of WR A.J. Brown.

“He’s always been an excellent player since I’ve known him in college,” Hurts said. “Always had the ability to make plays with the ball in his hand, use his body, box out defenders, break tackles. He’s a great addition to a great receiver room we have now, and I’m excited.”

The Eagles hired Browns national scout Charles Walls as their new director of player personnel. (Kimberley Martin)