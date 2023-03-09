NFC Notes: Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants, Daniel Jones

Commanders

Ryan Fowler reports the Commanders had a formal Combine meeting with Ohio State OT Dawand Jones .

The Commanders held a formal Combine meeting with North Dakota State OL Cody Mauch. (Fowler)

Cowboys

When asked if he needed a “new voice” in the locker room, Cowboys QB Dak Prescott responded former OC Kellen Moore and QB coach Doug Nussmeier were great while they were in Dallas but believes it’s an unfair assessment to say he never received feedback from HC Mike McCarthy.

“Kellen’s voice was great. [Quarterbacks coach Doug] Nussmeier’s voice was amazing,” Prescott said, via Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News. “It’s not like that I haven’t been coached by Mike. He’s always coached me. That’s not going to be new. I can’t say that’s a proper statement.”

Prescott is excited to have McCarthy as their offensive play-caller going forward.

“I’m a guy that’s excited for what’s next,” Prescott said. “I know Mike’s history in calling the plays has had a lot of success so I’m excited for that. I know he’s excited to get back into it… It’s a change, but it’s going to be good.”

Dallas could be in the market for a tight end when they pick at 26th overall. The Cowboys don’t want to get in a bidding war for TE Dalton Schultz in free agency and it appears a foregone conclusion that he’ll depart from the team this offseason. (Jon Machota, The Athletic)

Eagles

According to NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo, Eagles’ impending free agent OT Andre Dillard received trade interest in previous years but Philadelphia kept him on their roster for “depth purposes.”

NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero reports the Eagles are hiring Temple DC D.J. Eliot as their linebackers coach.

Giants

ESPN’s Jordan Raanan writes the Giants believe QB Daniel Jones can be a top-10 quarterback going forward which is why they were comfortable paying him what they did.

can be a top-10 quarterback going forward which is why they were comfortable paying him what they did. He adds the deal on the table for RB Saquon Barkley is in the neighborhood of $13 million a year along with some attainable incentives. Raanan doubts the Giants come up much higher than that.

is in the neighborhood of $13 million a year along with some attainable incentives. Raanan doubts the Giants come up much higher than that. FOX Sports’ Ralph Vacchiano says that when Jones’ first agents told him $45 million a year was an unrealistic asking price, he changed agents. Throughout the whole process, holding firm on $40 million a year was important for Jones.

Vacchiano explains Jones basically played chicken with Giants GM Joe Schoen and dared him to use the tag, which would have crippled the team’s budget this offseason.

and dared him to use the tag, which would have crippled the team’s budget this offseason. Pro Football Talk has the full details on Jones’ deal. He has a $36 million signing bonus and base salaries of $9.5 million, $35.5 million, $30 million and $46 million. The base salaries in the first two years are guaranteed.

In 2025, the third year of the deal, Jones has $12 million that becomes fully guaranteed on the fifth day of the league year and a total of $23 million guaranteed for injury. There’s also a $1 million roster bonus due the start of the league year in 2026 and annual $500,000 workout bonuses, which are guaranteed the first two years.

Jones has significant incentives available, $70 million in total but a max payout of $35 million. He earns a $1 million incentive and $1 million escalator in each year he’s a top-15 quarterback, another $1.5 million incentive and escalator for each year as a top-10 quarterback and another $1.5 million incentive/escalator each year as a top-five quarterback.

The report does not specify how the Giants and Jones will determine those milestones. There are also unspecified playoff incentives worth up to $5 million in incentives and $5 million in escalators.