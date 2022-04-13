NFC Notes: Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders

CBS Sports analyst and former agent Joel Corry thinks the Commanders are probably looking at a deal in the range of $22-$23 million a year for WR Terry McLaurin .

. He explains if the two sides are looking at deals for Panthers WR D.J. Moore and Jaguars WR Christian Kirk , both ended up with around $72 million over the four total years on their deals. For McLaurin to hit the same amount, that would be three years and $70 million on a new deal.

Corry adds if Washington looked at how much it would cost to franchise tag McLaurin for the next two years, that would come out to about $44 million in total, so $22 million a year.

Wisconsin CB Faion Hicks said that the Commanders were among the teams he spoke to following his Pro Day: “It was crazy … I had a lot of teams come up to me.” (Bally Sports Wisconsin)

Cowboys

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told reporters that his team is looking to trade up in the 2022 NFL Draft.

“I would trade up this draft — and just going in as much as you can say about it until you see what’s there and who’s on the other end of the line,” Jones said, via Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com. “But I would trade up since we’re down as low as we are in the first two or three rounds if we had a chance to and somebody that we had really coveted was sitting at the bottom … and we were able to trade up and get him.”

Giants

Giants GM Joe Schoen said that they have not discussed possibly trading down from No. 5 or No. 7 overall in the 2022 NFL Draft.

“We haven’t discussed that,” Schoen said, via Paul Schwartz of the New York Post. “Really, honestly we’re trying to find, ‘Hey, who are seven players we like?’ If we find seven players that we like as players, as people, that’ll be good for the organization. I’ll sleep good at night.”

Schoen added that they will be “open to listening” but would be fine staying put in the first round.

“And then we’ll get into that, ‘Hey, maybe we need 10 guys, maybe we need 11, maybe we need 13,’ if we decide to move back depending on where we are. The roster continues to evolve. We’ll be open to listening, but it’s got to make sense to us. If there’s two players that we really like as people and as players, then again, I’m absolutely fine staying there, taking a guy that we like and I’ll sleep good at night.”

Schoen mentioned that they could opt for the “best player available” instead of a position of need.

“We have enough needs on the roster that I think you can go take the best player available,” Schoen said. “That’s how we’re going to set it. We’re not going to set it, ‘Hey, this guy is better than,’ we’re going to set it best football player 1-7 if we’re going to do it that way or 1-13, who’s the best football player. You’ll make some mistakes sometimes if you do it by need. I don’t think you can go wrong drafting good football players regardless where it is during the draft.”