NFC Notes: Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders

Commanders QB Carson Wentz was asked about what his emotions will be like when he returns to Philadelphia this season as a rival NFC quarterback.

“I know that’ll be a big game. A lot of emotions,” Wentz said on NFL Network. “I’m sure fans will eat that one up and it’ll be fun — make for a good storyline. But at the end of the day, it’s going to be just another ballgame. It’s going to be a huge divisional game for us when that one comes. So I’m excited for it, but at the same time, I’m trying not to get too excited for that one, because, again, it’s just football. Can’t press it. Can’t do too much.”

Cowboys

Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy when asked if RB Ezekiel Elliott is completely healthy: “I would hope so. I was looking at the GPS yesterday of the workouts Tuesday. I mean, 22 miles an hour in May is pretty damn good. So yeah, he looks great.” (Jon Machota)

Giants

Giants HC Brian Daboll on WR Kadarius Toney: “He’s been a pleasure to be around. Good teammate. Smart. He’s been great.” (Zack Rosenblatt)