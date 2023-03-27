NFC Notes: Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders

Chiefs HC Andy Reid said of Eric Bieniemy taking over as offensive coordinator for the Commanders: “This will give EB an opportunity to move in and run the whole show, get my name out of it and put his name on it, and I think that that’s important right now.” (JP Finlay)

Cowboys

North Carolina WR Josh Downs has a meeting coming up with the Cowboys. (Travon Miles)

Giants

Giants new S Bobby McCain said he could tell the organization became “definitely different” in its first year under HC Brian Daboll.

“Yes, definitely competitive games. We knew the games were going to be tough every time we played the Giants, especially this past year. You could tell things were a little bit different,” McCain said, via GiantsWire. “Especially this past year, things were definitely different. I’m excited to just be here and compete. You can feel the competitive nature when you walk in the building, so I’m just excited to be here.”

McCain reiterated New York had a different energy in 2022 and their play-calling was noticeably altered.

“It’s kind of just the energy the guys were playing with, the play calling. It just felt different playing from two years prior.”

Giants owner John Mara said that they haven’t closed the door on signing WR Odell Beckham Jr. Mara mentioned that he’s in favor of bringing Beckham back if GM Joe Schoen and Daboll can make it work. (Pat Leonard)