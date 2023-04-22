NFC Notes: Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders

Commanders HC Ron Rivera told reporters that the team feels good with their current quarterback situation ahead of the draft after being asked about bringing in Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker for a visit.

“As far as the quarterback position goes, we feel very comfortable with the guys we have,” Rivera said, via Bryan Manning of USAToday.com. “If you think about it, we have a young guy in Sam that coming out at one point was rated very high. We were fortunate, we believe, to get him where we got him. We got Jacoby Brissett coming off in what we believe was one of his better years as a player. It is one of those things that is funny because, typically, when you get quarterbacks, it is when they are coming off a tough time. We feel good about what we did there as well, and we will see what happens.”

Aaron Wilson mentions that Shepherd RB Ronnie Brown has visited with the Commanders and Ravens.

Cowboys

Jordan Reid of ESPN reports that the Cowboys and Saints could be in play to select TCU G Steve Avila with pick No. 26 or No. 29 respectively: “With Avila, the lack of consistent options on the interior and a strong showing at the Senior Bowl helped boost his stock. I’ve heard that Dallas and New Orleans are two teams to keep an eye on with Avila.”

Aaron Wilson reports that LSU CB Mekhi Garner has worked out privately for the Bears, Chiefs, and Patriots. He has also visited with the Cowboys and Saints.

Giants

Art Stapleton doesn’t rule out the Giants trading down in this year’s draft but can’t see the team adding any additional picks, noting they could end up leaving the draft with less than the ten picks they currently have.