NFC Notes: Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders

Commanders WR Terry McLaurin pointed out OC Eric Bieniemy‘s scheme is much different than what they ran under former OC Scott Turner.

“The scheme is different than what we are accustomed to from last year,” McLaurin said, via Ben Standig of The Athletic. “We’re running different routes than we were last year. It’s more predicated off of spacing.”

Regarding defenses adjusting to explosive offensive systems with two-deep safeties, CB Kendall Fuller said adjusting to offenses is a part of the game.

“Offenses evolve. Offenses change while trying to make big plays,” Fuller said. “Defenses have evolved with it.”

Commanders WR Jahan Dotson said defenses are game-planning against their vertical passing attack.

“A lot of teams are playing top-down, making sure that we don’t beat them over the top,” Dotson said. “We have a lot of explosive guys in this room. I would do the same if I were a defensive coordinator.”

Cowboys

Cowboys OL Chuma Edoga was fined $6,847 for unnecessary roughness and DT Johnathan Hankins was fined $7,319 for unnecessary roughness.

Giants

Giants DT A’Shawn Robinson was fined $11,473 for unnecessary roughness, LB Jihad Ward was fined $8,139 for unnecessary roughness, and DT Leonard Williams was fined $16,391 for a hit on a quarterback.